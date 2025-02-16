Gov Diri A Unique Unifier, Says Former First Lady

Wife of former Nigerian president, Dame Patience Jonathan, has described Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, as the leader that has worked more than his predecessors to unify the state politically.

Speaking during the 5th anniversary dinner of the Senator Diri administration at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa on Friday night, Dame Jonathan, who is popularly called Mama Peace, noted that since Diri assumed office, there had been unity among past and present leaders of the state across party lines.

She expressed delight over the presence of leaders of the state at the dinner despite political differences, saying it was a testament to the govemor’s peaceful and accommodating disposition.

She stressed the need for people of the state to close ranks and support the administration, saying a state divided against itself cannot develop.

In a goodwill message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, stated that based on his knowledge about Diri, he would have been surprised if he performed less than he had done, saying the governor was known for excellence.

He noted that the developmental strides of Bayelsa were in line with the transformation policy of the Federal Government and pledged to support the state to enable it succeed.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, equally commended Diri for taking the Bayelsa West Senatorial road to Ekeremor main town, saying he can now drive to his village with ease.

He stressed the need for the state to unite across party lines, saying once elections were over, development and governance should come above any personal or group interest.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri restated his call on people of the state to unite despite party affiliations to be able to build a greater Bayelsa.

He said his administration was committed to ensuring that every local government headquarters in the state was accessible by road.

Diri commended past leaders of the state, including former military governor, Navy Captin Olubolade (rtd), who was present with his wife, for building the Samson Siasia Sports Complex.

He, however, noted that the facility was now inadequate and that the government had started the process to build a FIFA-approved 25,000-capacity stadium.

“All the previous speakers have said it all. So, all I will say is that we need to unite as a state to make progress.

“As our mother (Dame Jonathan) had said, once a governor emerges, we all need to rally round and support him to succeed. As a result of your support and the peace we have in Bayelsa, we have been able to achieve so much.

“My dear leaders, we need to downplay the divisive politics we play. Let us have leaders that will not sacrifice blood. The era of killing in Bayelsa is over. Let us look unto God who gives power.”

Some of the dignitaries present at the event included the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewrhudjakpor, his Delta State counterpart, Monday Onyeme, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo, and the PDP National Secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye.

Others were the former NDDC Managing Director, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Edison Ehie, and the President, Nigerian Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau among others.