Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices features Patoranking, Cobinnah

February 16, 2025
by Editor010

African Voices, the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by Globacom on CNN International, will showcase Nigeria’s Afrobeats and reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patoranking. The programme equally hosts Derrick Cobinnah, A Ghanaian that has been rehabilitating war veterans in the country.

The hugely successful Nigerian singer and songwriter and is expected to talk about his rags to riches story and how he rose from the slums of Lagos to global fame.

He was Born in Lagos on born 27 May 1990 and raised in Ebute Metta community of Lagos, he grew up sharing one room with his parents and five siblings. ho started out as a street performer before rising to national stardom.

 Over the years he has won notable awards including Headies, Vodafone Fhana Music Awards as well as the MTV Africa Music Award among others through his hit albums including  God over everything (2016), Wilmer (2019), Three (2020) and World Best which was released in last year

In 2014, Patoranking was appointed as the regional goodwill ambassador for Africa by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)., thus recognizing his commitment to empowering African youth and promoting innovation and enterprise development.

The second guest, Derrick Cobbinah, is based in Accra, and is currently a President at Ghana-Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (GHANJACC). Cobbinah’s  Non-government organization, Forces Help Africa is very popular in Ghana  for its help and support to war veterans who are sick, injured, displaced or destitute.

The current edition of African Voices started airing on DSTV Channel 401 om Saturday, with repeats coming up on Sunday at  7p.m. and at 4 a.m. on Monday.

