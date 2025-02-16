28.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Gbajabiamila, Abiodun, Amosun , Gani Adams ,others paid condolence visit to family of late Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos

by Peter Anayo044

L-r …Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Son of Pa  Ayo Adebanjo,  Mr Babafemi  Adebanjo;  wife of the Chief of Staff,  Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila; Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila;  Segun Adebanjo (Son) during the Condolence Visit over the death of Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo)in Lagos on 15/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R …Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; Ogun State Governor. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Mr Babafemi Adebanjo and Mr Segun   Adebanjo are both sons.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun signing the condolence register.

L-r … Chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Opadokun, exchanging greetings with Former Governor of  Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez.

L-r… Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez;Archbishop of Lagos Province & Bishop of Remo. (Anglican Communion)The Most Rev’d Michael Fape;Mr Babafemi Adebanjo and Mr Segun   Adebanjo both Sons.

L-r… Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; former Chief of Naval Staff, Chief Akintunde Aduwo; Chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Opadokun and Professor Anthony Kila.

L-r… Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, Mr Babafemi Adebanjo and Mrs. Adeola Azeez.

Master Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku, signing the Condolence Register.

L-r…Master Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr. Sonny Folorunso; Ogun State Governor  Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mr Olusegun Adebanjo.

Chief of Staff to the President Federal Republic of Nigeria Femi Gbajabiamila;  arriving during the Condolence visit over the death of Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo)in Lagos on 15/2./2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

