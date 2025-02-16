Gbajabiamila, Abiodun, Amosun , Gani Adams ,others paid condolence visit to family of late Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos

L-r …Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Son of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Mr Babafemi Adebanjo; wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila; Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila; Segun Adebanjo (Son) during the Condolence Visit over the death of Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo)in Lagos on 15/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-R …Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; Ogun State Governor. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Mr Babafemi Adebanjo and Mr Segun Adebanjo are both sons.
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun signing the condolence register.
L-r … Chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Opadokun, exchanging greetings with Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez.
L-r… Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez;Archbishop of Lagos Province & Bishop of Remo. (Anglican Communion)The Most Rev’d Michael Fape;Mr Babafemi Adebanjo and Mr Segun Adebanjo both Sons.
L-r… Daughter of Late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; former Chief of Naval Staff, Chief Akintunde Aduwo; Chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Opadokun and Professor Anthony Kila.
L-r… Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, Mr Babafemi Adebanjo and Mrs. Adeola Azeez.
Master Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku, signing the Condolence Register.
L-r…Master Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr. Sonny Folorunso; Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mr Olusegun Adebanjo.
Chief of Staff to the President Federal Republic of Nigeria Femi Gbajabiamila; arriving during the Condolence visit over the death of Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo Adebanjo)in Lagos on 15/2./2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
