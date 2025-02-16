Diri Renders Scorecard At Fifth Anniversary Celebration

*Says 60mw Gas Turbines Expected In Two Months

*VP, Jonathan’s Wife, Plateau Gov, Other Prominent Guests In Attendance

The fifth anniversary thanksgiving service of the Senator Douye Diri administration in Bayelsa State, on Thursday, offered a platform for the governor to render his stewardship.

The well-attended event had prominent Nigerians, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Dame Patience, Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, National Assembly members among others in attendance.

The thanksgiving service was held at the Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, Yenagoa, and had renowned Ghanaian preacher, Dr. Otabil Mensah, as the guest speaker.

Governor Diri, in his remarks, said Bayelsa was witnessing a transformation with the completion of several impactful projects as well as ongoing and newly-awarded projects.

He listed some to include the three big-ticket senatorial roads, particularly the Bayelsa Central road, which he said would get to Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, and inaugurated this year.

He also stated that with the support of the federal government, the second phase of the Nembe-Brass road in Bayelsa East would come on stream while the ongoing first phase would be 90 per cent completed by the end of this year.

Diri noted that because of the abundant sporting talents in the state, his administration will constructing a 25,000-seat FIFA-standard stadium, which he said will be flagged off by Dr. Jonathan on Monday.

Among others, the Bayelsa governor stated that the administration was addressing the issue of civil servants office accommodation by commencing the building of an iconic nine-storey secretariat complex. He disclosed that the contractor, Megastar Limited, had already been paid 50 per cent of the project cost.

In education, Diri said there had been a shift in paradigm to science and technical education and the government had built and equipped five science and technical colleges across the state. He directed the Commissioner for Education to ensure that the two local government areas yet to be covered were completed this year.

On epileptic power supply in the state, the Bayelsa helmsman said it will be a thing of the past when the 60mw gas turbines worth $60 million arrive the state.

His words: “All of these projects run into billions of naira. Of course, the one that will make all of us happier and affects everyone is electricity.

“We have agreed with a private company that is supplying us 60mw of gas turbines, big enough to serve not only Yenagoa but the whole of Bayelsa State.

“We are expecting the gas turbines to arrive Nigeria in the next two months and I can promise you without looking back that by the end of this year, we will have 24 hours independent power supply.”

In his goodwill message, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Dr. Tope Fasua, commended Bayelsa State’s significant development and economic progress.

He said the state was diversifying beyond crude oil and gas, which include agriculture, fishery and sports, that are crucial to the state’s prosperity.

‎

He noted that the commencement of commercial flights at the Bayelsa International Airport was a significant infrastructural development.

‎

‎The Vice President also applauded Diri for his reforms, including the announcement of a minimum wage of N80,000 for state workers.

‎

‎He acknowledged the state’s impressive economic statistics with Bayelsa having the ninth highest GDP in Nigeria and the second highest GDP per capital after Lagos State.

In a sermon titled: “Wisdom,” Dr. Otabil Mensah said all over the world, the most deprived, underdeveloped nations were in Africa but it was still the most endowed and spiritually-blessed continent.

‎

‎Dr. Mensah criticised Africans that pray mostly against fellow humans, saying true wisdom does not destroy but build.

He urged Africans to use wisdom to transform the immense wealth God had deposited in the land.

Other dignitaries at the service were Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, former Military Governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, and another former Rivers Governor. Chief Rufus Ada-George.

Others were two former Military Administrators of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (Rtd) and Colonel Edor Obi (Rtd) as well as former Acting Governor Werinipere Seibarugu and former Deputy Governor Peremobowei Ebebi.

Also present were Senators Sunday Katung, Konbowei Benson, and Benson Agadaga as well as Bayelsa House of Reps members – Dr. Fred Agbedi, Marie Ebikake, Rodney Ambaiowei, and Oforji Oboku.

Also in attendance were Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Dr. Boladei Igali, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmond Daukoru, NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and other top government functionaries.