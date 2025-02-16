Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s death: A national tragedy – PDP

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is deeply saddened over the death of the leader of Afenifere and foremost advocate of democracy in Nigeria, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing it as a national tragedy.

In a statement issued and signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the PDP also described Chief Adebanjo as a fearless lawyer, forthright and principled politician, nationalist, elder statesman, uncompromising democrat and leading national light who stood for the people’s rights in the entrenchment of democratic tenets of adherence to the rule of law, good governance, transparency, accountability, social welfare, justice, equity, fairness and mutual respect in our national life.

According to the party, Chief Adebanjo was a national Icon, a torchbearer, the leading epitome of truth and a passionate advocate of true federalism, restructuring and devolution of powers which are the only workable templates of effective governance, political stability and more peaceful co-existence in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious society such as Nigeria.

“Chief Adebanjo was an audacious and outspoken patriot who remained steadfast to his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our nation by always pointing to the truth, proffered practical solutions for knotty national issues and served as a source of inspiration, vision and direction, especially for the contemporary generation of leaders.

“Through the years, as one of the fighters for our nation’s independence, a staunch member of the then Zikist Movement and later the Organizing Secretary of the Action Group (AG).

A prominent figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and leader of Afenifere, Chief Adebanjo distinguished himself as a true nationalist who put the interest of the nation and wellbeing of Nigerians above every other consideration.

“His death at this critical time is therefore a huge blow to our nation as he left the stage when his wealth of experience, wisdom and direction are needed the most.

“Though we mourn, we find solace in the fact that Chief Adebanjo lived an accomplished life and bequeathed innumerable legacies that will remain invaluable for generations to come.

“The PDP deeply commiserates with the Adebanjo family, the Afenifere family, the Government and people of Ogun State and all lovers of democracy all over the world and prays to God to grant all the fortitude to bear this great tragedy,” the statement concluded.