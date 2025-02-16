An Iroko has fallen: Makinde mourns Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo

27.3 C
by Peter Anayo054

JOSEPH OKWUOFU,  Ibadan

 

The Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde has described the death of the foremost Yoruba leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo as the fall of a mighty  ‘Iroko Tree ‘ in the forest.

 

According to Makinde the death of the prominent leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, marks the end of an era.

 

In a press statement issued by the Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Saturday,  the governor commended the late Adebanjo for being a great nationalist, federalist, patriot and true democrat, who gave his all for Nigeria to be a better country.

 

Describing Pa Adebanjo as a father of all, Governor Makinde expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the late Afenifere leader, the Afenifere, the Government and people of Ogun State and the entire South-West people.

 

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, reportedly, passed away on Friday, 14th February 2025 in his Lagos home at the age of 96.

 

For a better society

