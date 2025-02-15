South West Govs, Pa Fasoranti mourn elder statesman, Adebanjo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of elder statesman and foremost nationalist, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Similarly, the Asiwaju Yoruba and Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, described Adebanjo as a patriot par excellence who contributed during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence as well as during struggles for the restoration and sustenance of democracy in the country.

Adebanjo, an Afenifere chieftain and former National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), died on Friday at his residence in Lekki at the age of 96.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the death of Adebanjo, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated elder statesmen, was a colossal loss to the country and the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, and an irreplaceable loss to the people of Ijebu and Ogun State.

He also expressed condolences to the Adebanjo family, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the entire Isanyan Ogbo community in Ijebu, Ogun State, on the passing of a social and political leader who never held executive or appointed government office in his lifetime.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Chief Adebanjo’s record of service to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole as a celebrated lawyer, politician, rights activist, and Afenifere chieftain would remain indelible for generations to come.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, and the entire people of South-West, we celebrate the departure of our foremost nationalist and Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, who contributed his quota to the growth and development of Yoruba and Nigeria during his lifetime.

“The legacies of Chief Ayo Adebanjo cannot be forgotten because of the positive impacts he made during his lifetime and his extraordinary life of courage and service to humanity, his community, the Yoruba race, and the nation.

“He was devoted and committed to the Nigeria Project for about seven decades. We cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity, justice, true federalism, and good governance, which he championed and fought for many decades until his last breath.

“Pa Adebanjo was a fearless and courageous man, who fought for justice with honesty and integrity. He was in the trenches for many years, even at old age, fighting for a better Nigeria. He was a hero of democracy and teamed up with other progressives and members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) against the annulment of the June 12 election.”

In a statement he personally signed, Pa Fasoranti said, “It is with great shock and sorrow that I received the news of the passing into glory of Chief Samuel Ayodeji Adebanjo, my brother, comrade-in-arms and political associate for upwards of 70 years.

“A patriot par excellence, his contributions during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence as well as during struggles for the restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria shall remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history. He was an unrelenting ideologue who fought for many noble causes under the auspices of Afenifere where he was once the Acting Leader.

“Members of the Afenifere family will greatly miss this fallen hero.

“Chief Adebanjo was a custodian of positive values that define progressive politics in Nigeria. As a disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR, SAN, he was committed to the principles of good governance, rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights of Nigerians. His advocacy for the restructuring of Nigeria was borne out of the conviction that only a truly federal Nigeria, where justice and fairness are supreme, could fulfill the aspirations of the people.”

