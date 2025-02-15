OWSD-UNILAG advocates formal mentoring scheme for female scientists

Members of (OWSD) Unilag with guests in a group picture during the International Day for Women and Girls in Science Theme ‘Women and Girls in Science Leadership a new Era for Sustainability’ ‘Think Science Think Peace’ organised by (OWSD) held at the University of Lagos on 11/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch has urged the government and other stakeholders to institutionalise structures for formal mentoring of female scientists.

This is as the organisation honoured retired female professors with lifetime awards and celebrated new female professors in the field of science.

At an event to commemorate international day for women and girls in science held at the school premises, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola said there are only a few female professors and leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) presently.

Represented by Prof Olayinka Asekun, Dean, Faculty of Science, UNILAG, Prof Ogunsola said science is beyond research as it involves solving problems that pertains to life.

Speaking on the theme— ‘Women and girls in science leadership, a new era for sustainability. Think science… Think peace,’ she said science brings peace because it answers a lot of questions.

“The theme aims at celebrating the achievements, highlighting challenges and fostering discussions on advancing gender equity.

“We are looking forward to the bright future of our students. We have so few females as professors and leaders in STEM at the moment. We want more females to represent us,” she said.

The vice-chancellor urged the female students to choose mentors, which could be amongst the professors and scientists present at the programme for their career growth.

In her presentation,19th President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof Ekanem Braide called for the implementation of existing policies related to celebrating the International Day for women in Science in an inclusive way.

She charged female scientists to develop self-confidence to be able to take on higher responsibilities.

“Learn from and seek mentorship from successful women scientists. Be diligent, smart working and focused,” Prof Braide said.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Ultra Blue Solutions, Mrs Susanne Ogunleye pinpointed that in the present generation, it is easier to strive and achieve set goals.

She urged the students to pursue their dreams, saying “as a female you can become an engineer. You can become anything you want to become once you’re focused. You can achieve anything you want to be.”

Earlier, in her address, the Coordinator of OWSD UNILAG branch, Prof Aderonke Samuel stressed the need to celebrate women scientists who are a few in the faculties.

Prof. Samuel urged aspiring female scientists to think creatively and work towards scaling great heights in the field.