Kano Auto Crash: NNPP Chieftain mourns , commiserates with Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, others

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has sent his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Kano state over the auto crash that claimed 23 lives and injured over 50 others on the Muhammadu Buhari Interswitch Flyover Kano.

Ajadi specifically commiserated with the NNPP National Leader, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the Governor of Kano State Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf and the families of the dead victims, urging them to find solace in God at this sad moment.

He also wished the injured quick recovery and safe return to their various families after medical treatments in the hospitals.

It could be recalled that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano state command confirmed that no fewer than 23 passengers died and 48 others were injured following a road traffic crash at Muhammad Buhari Interchange Flyover, Hotoro, Kano.

The Public Relations Officer, FRSC RS1.2 Kano Sector Command, CRC Abdullahi Labaran, disclosed that the fatal road traffic crash (RTC) occurred on February 13, 2025, at approximately 2150 hours on the Kano-Maiduguri .

Ajadi in a statement made available to Journalists on Saturday said he feels very sad about the number of souls lost in the accident.

He prayed to God to repose the souls of the dead victims and grant those injured safe recoveries.

“I am very sad about the news of the death of 23 passengers in an accident that occurred in Kano on Thursday. I mourn and pray for the repose of the dead and pray to Almighty Allah to grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I wish those who were injured, speedy recovery.

“I also commiserate with our national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf and the entire Kano people. I pray such a sad incident will not occur again”, the NNPP Chieftain said in the statement.