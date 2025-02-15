FG to recapitalise Bank of Agriculture to boost food security

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has made known the Federal Government’s intention to recapitalize the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to stimulate food security by making food more accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

The minister gave this revelation at the reception of the Emir of Borgu, Barr. Mohammed San Haliru and his entourage paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Sen. Abdullahi intimated that the government is reforming the Bank of Agriculture to better serve Nigerians. Succinctly, he declared, “We are reforming the Bank of Agriculture to serve Nigerians.

We are recapitalizing the Bank of Agriculture to make food accessible and affordable to Nigerians”.

He emphasized, “We must keep producing and keep producing food for Nigerians”.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the emir for the visit and for his prayers, wishing him success in his role.

Furthermore, Abdullahi assured that efforts were underway to intensify the development of various cluster farms in Borgu Kingdom; promising to continue representing the people of Borgu with truth and honesty in his duties.

Responding, the Emir expressed his support, stating that his visit was to show solidarity and offer prayers for the minister’s success.

We are here to show our support to the minister physically so that all of you working with him know that he has our prayers,” he said.

Also, the Emir expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing one of Borgu’s sons as Minister of Agriculture at a crucial time, adding that “Agriculture has become very necessary in Nigeria”.

He intimated that “Fortunately, Borgu is a place that has the potential if we’ll be tapped, in terms of agriculture can feed the nation. And that is the Governor can boast that Nigeria State can feed the nation, Borgu also constitutes the great percentage of the land to feed this nation”.

He, therefore, called on the minister to give attention to the kingdom’s potential to feed the nation. “We know there are issues in terms of economic challenges. Once we diversify and support agriculture, these challenges will be a thing of the past”, he added.

While speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, stated how highly honoured he was to be associated with the Emir of Borgu Kingdom and assured him that “the management of the ministry are extremely competent to support your son to succeed, we have no business being here except he succeed”, he declared.

“Like I always tell my management staff that when the ministers succeed, we have succeeded, and when they fail, we have failed also and I know fully well that they will not fail”.

