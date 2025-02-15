27.3 C
Lagos
February 15, 2025
Trending now

Disregard falsehoods peddled by Gambaryan against Nigerian govt officials – FG

Labour ministry reaffirms support for domestic workers protection bill

South West Govs, Pa Fasoranti mourn elder statesman, Adebanjo

FG to recapitalise Bank of Agriculture to boost food security

Chief Adebanjo’s exit marks end of an era – Speaker Abbas

Enact strong Laws against vote buying INEC tells NASS

Lack of internal democracy in Political Parties and desperation, are responsible for…

Recurring smear campaign against PAP boss pathetic- Ijaw youths

FG assures WASCAL of building capacity on climate change

FMAFS keen on revitalizing Cooperative sector for Economic Advancement

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Chief Adebanjo’s exit marks end of an era – Speaker Abbas

by Peter Anayo096

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has described the demise of the leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, as “the end of an era.”

 

Speaker Abbas said Chief Adebanjo would be remembered as an elder statesman and a foremost nationalist who fought for justice, unity, and equity among the religious and ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

 

Chief Adebanjo, aged 96, passed away on Friday at his Lekki, Lagos State residence.

 

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker noted the roles played by Chief Adebanjo and other progressives in the country in the fight for the return of democracy.

 

The Speaker also recalled how Chief Adebanjo, even as a nonagenarian, continued to contribute to public discourse on burning national issues, with the government and the people benefiting from his wealth of experience and wisdom.

 

Speaker Abbas commiserated the Adebanjo family and Afenifere while extending his condolences to the people and the government of Ogun State.

 

While praying for the repose of Chief Adebanjo’s soul, the Speaker prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of the patriarch.

 

A lawyer, Chief Adebanjo was one of the associates of the former Premier of the defunct Western Region, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who founded the Action Group and Afenifere.

 

He was survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Appeal Court discharges, acquits ex-CJN Walter Onnoghen

Editor

Invest In Bayelsa, Gov Diri Woos Ijaws In Diaspora

Editor

Ranching establishment a remedy for farmers-herders conflict-Plateau Rep member, Daniel Asama

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO