Akpabio, Uzo-Kalu mourn Adebanjo

Champion Newspapers LTD
by Peter Anayo088

…..End of an Era – Akpabio

 

 

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

 

President of the Senate,  Godswill Akpabio has described as the end of an era, the demise of  Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

 

Akpabio in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen said he received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a renowned leader and elder statesman.

 

According to Akpabio,  “Pa Adebanjo’s glorious exit at the age of 96 marks the end of an era, and as a people, we mourn the loss of a selfless patriot, who dedicated his life to fighting for truth, equity and justice.

 

“His unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and equity has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history. His leadership and vision inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to work towards a more just and equitable society.

 

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Nigerian Senate, I extend my deepest condolences to Papa’s family, particularly his wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, the entire Afenifere family and the government and people of Ogun State and may God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

 

May Pa Adebanjo’s soul rest in perfect peace.”

 

Similarly, Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

 

In a heartfelt condolence message at the weekend, Senator Kalu described Pa Adebanjo as a patriotic leader, a strong advocate for democracy, and a symbol of national unity.

 

Kalu, who is the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District and also the Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and South East Development Commission acknowledged the late statesman’s lifelong dedication to justice, equity, and good governance, noting that his contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development would remain indelible.

 

“The passing of elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo is a great loss to Nigeria. He was a fearless leader who stood for truth and fairness at all times. His wisdom, courage, and commitment to national unity will be greatly missed,” Kalu stated.

 

The Senator extended his condolences to the Adebanjo family, the leadership and members of Afenifere, and all Nigerians who were touched by the late leader’s legacy. He prayed for strength for the bereaved and for the peaceful repose of Pa Adebanjo’s soul.

 

