Adebanjo: End of an era, says Akpabio

by Peter Anayo030

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has described as the end of an era, the demise of Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Akpabio in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen said he received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a renowned leader and elder statesman.
According to Akpabio, “Pa Adebanjo’s glorious exit at the age of 96 marks the end of an era, and as a people, we mourn the loss of a selfless patriot, who dedicated his life to fighting for truth, equity and justice.

“His unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and equity has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history. His leadership and vision inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to work toward a more just and equitable society.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Nigerian Senate, I extend my deepest condolences to Papa’s family, particularly his wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, the entire Afenifere family and the government and people of Ogun State and may God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

May Pa Adebanjo’s soul rest in perfect peace.”

 

 

