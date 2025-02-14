34.8 C
Lagos
February 14, 2025
Trending now

Factional Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo bows out at 96

Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo dies at 96

Livestock Dev Minister commission’s 40m -dose Solar -powered Vaccine storage to strengthen…

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 29 roads within 7 weeks, says others’re in process of…

We’re ready to enact impactful laws for Lagosians- Meranda

Cornerstone Insurance celebrates youth @ Valentine Day, feeds lagos schools

Gov. Mbah urges Enugu residents to support the State Security Trust Fund…

Housing ministry to create task team on properties, lands, ground rent in…

Organisation for Women in Science for the developing World UNILAG Branch ,…

Reps committee consultative meeting with election litigation lawyers held in Abuja

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

We’re ready to enact impactful laws for Lagosians- Meranda

by Peter Anayo077

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has reiterated her commitment to enacting impactful laws that will enhance the lives of Lagosians, following a courtesy visit from a delegation of the University of Lagos School of Postgraduate Studies.

 

Welcoming the team led by Professor Abraham Osinubi, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, Speaker Meranda described the visit as both an encouragement and a challenge to fulfill the expectations of the people.

 

She assured the delegation that she remains focused on making Lagos a model of progress and development.

 

“I will definitely make you proud by the special grace of God. I will work to ensure that you see me as a source of pride to UNILAG,” she promised.

 

The UNILAG delegation, while celebrating her emergence as the first female Speaker of the Assembly, commended her leadership qualities and expressed confidence in her ability to drive transformative policies.

 

Professor Osinubi emphasized the university’s readiness to support her administration with intellectual resources, recognizing the Speaker’s position as a symbol of integrity and vision.

 

Hon. Lanre Afinni, a lawmaker and UNILAG alumnus, also applauded the university for its contributions to Lagos, citing how students of the institution played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic by developing portable ventilators.

 

He affirmed that UNILAG remains a critical partner in shaping leadership and innovation in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tinubu to attend AU Summit in Ethiopia after private visit to France

Peter Anayo

Revenue drive: CITN President, Agbeleye, Unegbu, other experts back FG’s 25% tax on wealthy Nigerians

Editor

Prepare yourselves to bring solutions to security challenges theater Commander tells newly promoted senior officers

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO