Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 29 roads within 7 weeks, says others’re in process of commissioning

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday restated the commitment of his administration to Infrastructure development, saying his administration has commissioned 29 roads across the State in the last seven weeks.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the commissioning of the Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru/ Akiogun Road which is an alternative to Admiralty Circle Plaza, Abudu Smith Street in Eti-Osa Local Government area of the state.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said, “Earlier today we handed over a road called Abudu Smith, also in Victoria Islands, just a few kilometers away from here. very, very strategic route within the confines of Femi Piers and Adeola Odeku, so that we can connect those two routes.

“This project is yet another milestone in our administration’s unwavering commitment to developing and to delivering life-changing infrastructure that improves the life, the quality of life of our citizens, and the social economic power that we continue to give to our citizens.

“We believe this alternative route will make life not only meaningful but is very strategic for the people in this community. We believe it will reduce travel times, it will reduce congestion, it will give quality life to the citizens, and it will bring about social economic benefits.

“Since the third week in December, when we started going around different parts of the states. To date, we have handed over 29 different routes in Kosofe, in Ifako-Ijaiye. We have been to Eti-Osa earlier, on the Iru-Obalende side.

“We have been to Alimosho, we have been to Ikeja, we have been to Amuwo. Now it is the start of the second part of Eti-Osa. By the grace of God, we still have plans to go to Badagry, we still have plans to go back to Kosofe, we have plans to go back to Agege, Alimosho.”

Sanwo-Olu also said his administration also has plans to commission more roads across the state, saying his administration is still having about 15 to 17 routes that are at different levels of completion, to hand them over to our citizens.

“No matter your economic power, no matter what part of the state you are, it is to leave no one behind. That’s why we’re doing it in Ibeju-Lekki and Badagry. We see the development as our own direct intervention at ensuring that the social economic benefit of our citizens is improved upon, the quality of life of our citizens is improved upon, the journey time that is experienced on the road is improved upon, and we just improve the total livable standard of our city and our states.

“We will stop at nothing and ensure that we’ll achieve all of that for you. You can see that this road is not just a first-class road, it’s a heavy connectivity road, and we’re seeing it work almost close to what Mr. President is doing for us on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road which is just a few kilometers away from here.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Infrastructure Engineer Olufemi Daramola in his address thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat for their commitment to infrastructure development in Lagos State.

He said the project aligns with the ongoing infrastructural regeneration efforts in Victoria Island, reinforcing the commitment of the state government to creating a well- structured and highly accessible road network in Lagos State.

Daramola said, “The benefits of this road rehabilitation are multifaceted. Beyond significantly reducing travel time and improving road safety. It will enhance the overall commuting experience while positively impacting property values and economic activities within this corridor.“

