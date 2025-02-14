Reps committee consultative meeting with election litigation lawyers held in Abuja

L-R… Executive director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Center(PLAC), Dr. Clement Nwanko, Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, Chairman of Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli and member Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, during a Consultative meeting with Election Litigation Lawyers in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Executive director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Center(PLAC), Dr. Clement Nwanko, Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun and Chairman of Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, during a Consultative meeting with Election Litigation Lawyers in Abuja yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2