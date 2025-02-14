33.6 C
Photo Gallery

Reps committee consultative meeting with election litigation lawyers held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo092

L-R… Executive director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Center(PLAC), Dr. Clement Nwanko, Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, Chairman of Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli and member Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, during a Consultative meeting with Election Litigation Lawyers in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Executive director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Center(PLAC), Dr. Clement Nwanko, Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun and Chairman of Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, during a Consultative meeting with Election Litigation Lawyers in Abuja yesterday… Photos:  Anayo Opara.

 

