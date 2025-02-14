33.6 C
Lagos
February 14, 2025
Trending now

Gov. Mbah urges Enugu residents to support the State Security Trust Fund…

Housing ministry to create task team on properties, lands, ground rent in…

Organisation for Women in Science for the developing World UNILAG Branch ,…

Reps committee consultative meeting with election litigation lawyers held in Abuja

Nigerian troops kill 75 terrorists, arrest 138 suspected criminals in one week

From a Shepherd girl to a Permanent Secretary -Keshinro

Hon. Chinda briefs journalists on crisis in PDP, State of the nation…

2025: A Year Of Consolidation- Information Minister Highlights Achievements Of President Tinubu’s…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 14, 2025

FG reaffirms commitment to combating malnutrition nationwide

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Organisation for Women in Science for the developing World UNILAG Branch , Int’l Day for Women , Girls in Science held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo064

L-r … Representative of Vice Chancellor  (UNILAG) Dean, Faculty of Science Prof. Olayinka Taiwo Asekun;  Coordinator, (OWSD) Host. Prof Aderonke Samuel; during the international day for Women and Girls in Science Theme ‘Women and Girls in Science Leadership a new Era for Sustainability’ ‘Think Science Think Peace’ Organised by (OWSD)   held at the University of Lagos on 11/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Coordinator, Organisation For Women in Science For the Developing World (OWSD)  University o Lagos (Unilag) Branch   Host  Prof Aderonke Samuel; presenting a plague to the  Guest Speaker CEO, Jasmine Ultra Blue Solutions. Mrs. Susanne Ogunleye; Deputy Coordinator (OWSD) Dr. Temitope Onuminya.

L-r… Professor, Botany, (UNILAG) Prof  Omobolanle Ade-Ademilua : presenting an award of life membership Certificate to  Prof Olubunmi  Magbagbeola;  Coordinator , OWSD . University of Lagos (Unilag) Branch  Host Prof Aderonke Samuel.

L-R… Deputy Coordinator (OWSD) Dr. Temitope Onuminya;  Coordinator , OWSD . University of Lagos (Unilag) Branch  Host Prof. Aderonke SamueI; first Coordinator (OWSD) Unilag, Professor Joy Okpuzor; received an award of life membership Certificate from, Dr. Toyin Owoyemi, Board of trustee,  (OWSD), Professor Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani.

Moderator of the Completion, Dr Blessing Akinnukawe, with the Girls in Science at the Quiz Competition.

L-r… Prof Olubunmi Adetoro Otubanjo  ; Prof Grace Ukpo ;  Prof Olubunmi  Magbagbeola; Professor Olusimbo Aboaba , some of the awardees of Life Membership Certificate of (OWSD)  .

Members of (OWSD) Unilag with guests in a group picture.

Coordinator, Organization  For Women in Science For the Developing World (OWSD)  University of Lagos (Unilag) Branch   Host  Prof Aderonke Samuel ; the  Guest Speaker CEO , of Jasmine Ultra Blue Solutions . Mrs. Susanne Ogunleye ; (both Middle) Pose with the Student during the International Day for Women and Girls in Science Theme ‘Women and Girls in Science Leadership a new Era for Sustainability’ ‘Think Science Think Peace’ Organised by (OWSD)   held at the University of Lagos on 11/2/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 28, 2025

Editor

Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade Celebrate her birthday at 60

NewChampion

2025 budget defence committee on Reformatory House committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO