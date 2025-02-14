Organisation for Women in Science for the developing World UNILAG Branch , Int’l Day for Women , Girls in Science held in Lagos

L-r … Representative of Vice Chancellor (UNILAG) Dean, Faculty of Science Prof. Olayinka Taiwo Asekun; Coordinator, (OWSD) Host. Prof Aderonke Samuel; during the international day for Women and Girls in Science Theme ‘Women and Girls in Science Leadership a new Era for Sustainability’ ‘Think Science Think Peace’ Organised by (OWSD) held at the University of Lagos on 11/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Coordinator, Organisation For Women in Science For the Developing World (OWSD) University o Lagos (Unilag) Branch Host Prof Aderonke Samuel; presenting a plague to the Guest Speaker CEO, Jasmine Ultra Blue Solutions. Mrs. Susanne Ogunleye; Deputy Coordinator (OWSD) Dr. Temitope Onuminya.

L-r… Professor, Botany, (UNILAG) Prof Omobolanle Ade-Ademilua : presenting an award of life membership Certificate to Prof Olubunmi Magbagbeola; Coordinator , OWSD . University of Lagos (Unilag) Branch Host Prof Aderonke Samuel.

L-R… Deputy Coordinator (OWSD) Dr. Temitope Onuminya; Coordinator , OWSD . University of Lagos (Unilag) Branch Host Prof. Aderonke SamueI; first Coordinator (OWSD) Unilag, Professor Joy Okpuzor; received an award of life membership Certificate from, Dr. Toyin Owoyemi, Board of trustee, (OWSD), Professor Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani.

Moderator of the Completion, Dr Blessing Akinnukawe, with the Girls in Science at the Quiz Competition.

L-r… Prof Olubunmi Adetoro Otubanjo ; Prof Grace Ukpo ; Prof Olubunmi Magbagbeola; Professor Olusimbo Aboaba , some of the awardees of Life Membership Certificate of (OWSD) .

Members of (OWSD) Unilag with guests in a group picture.

Coordinator, Organization For Women in Science For the Developing World (OWSD) University of Lagos (Unilag) Branch Host Prof Aderonke Samuel ; the Guest Speaker CEO , of Jasmine Ultra Blue Solutions . Mrs. Susanne Ogunleye ; (both Middle) Pose with the Student during the International Day for Women and Girls in Science Theme ‘Women and Girls in Science Leadership a new Era for Sustainability’ ‘Think Science Think Peace’ Organised by (OWSD) held at the University of Lagos on 11/2/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

