Nigerian troops kill 75 terrorists, arrest 138 suspected criminals in one week

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that it’s troops across various theaters of operations have eliminated about 75 terrorists, arrested 138 suspected criminals and rescued 46 hostages in one week.

Director Defence Media Operations DDMO, Major General Markus Kangye, made this statement while briefing newsmen at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

General Kangye also revealed that, troops have denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over Six Hundred and Forty-six Million, One Hundred and Eighty-nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety Naira (N646,189,690.00) only.

According to him, troops have, since the beginning of the month of February, has confronted by different threats in five active theatres of operations across the country.

He said the military aggression across the various theatres of Operation since the beginning of the month culminated in the surrendering of a total of 65 terrorists comprising 12 adult males, 19 adult females and 34 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations.

Gen. Kangye said troops also recovered 104 and 2,639 assorted weapons and ammunition, respectively.

“The breakdown includes: 497,152 litres of stolen crude oil, 142,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,075 litres of PMS. Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 164 crude oil cooking ovens, 37 dugout pits, 19 boats, 16 storage tanks, 38 drums and 42 illegal refining sites.

” Other items recovered include 3 pumping machines, 4 tricycles, 7 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and 3 vehicles among others.

” These includes, 55 AK47 rifles, 20 locally fabricated guns, 8 dane guns, 18 pump action guns, 1,826 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 376 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 366 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 26 cartridges as well as other 14 assorted arms and 45 assorted ammunitions.

According to General Kangye, Troops of Operation HADIN KAI On 5th and 6th February 2025, following credible intelligence, troops laid an ambush on ISWAP route in Gwoza and Konduga LGAs of Borno State and made contact.

He said during a fire fight, 8 terrorists were neutralized, while 3 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated rifles, one G3 rifle, 157 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 27 rounds of 7.62mm NATO as well as one magazine were recovered.

“Between 5 – 10 February 2025, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including ambushes, fighting patrols and clearance operations in Gwoza, Konduga, Damboa and Mafa LGAs of Borno State.

“During the operations, 12 terrorists were neutralized, 3 were apprehended, while 4 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

“They also recovered 9 Ak47 rifles, one G3 Rifle, 2 dane guns, 102 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 70 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 55 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO, one RPG tube, 3 RPG bombs and 6 magazines.

“Similarly, 2 calibrated aircraft engines from a longtime unidentified aircraft crashed site, one double barrel cannon gun and 16 missiles were also recovered.

“From 5 – 10 February 2025, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Force while on offensive patrol intercepted and arrested 18 BH/ISWAP terrorist collaborators in Konduga, Biu and Hawul LGAs of Borno State as well as Gediman and Gujba LGAs of Yobe State.

” Quantity 90 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N58,980.00 only were recovered from them

“Overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized 22 terrorists, arrested 13 others and rescued 34 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 12 Ak47 rifles, 2 G3 Rifles, 3 Dane guns, 2 fabricated rifles, 102 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 317 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 82 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO, one RPG tube, 3 RPG bombs and 11 magazines.

“Also, 2 aircraft engines, one double barrel cannon gun, 16 missiles and the sum of N58,980.00 only amongst others.

“Troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA recorded the following during the week under review:a. Recovery of Weapons from Repentant Terrorists.

“On 3 and 4 February 2025, sequel to the ongoing non-kinetic initiative, one GPMG, one AK47 and one fabricated AK47 rifles were received from a repentant terrorist leader identified as Kachalla Mudi and 2 others in Birnin Gwari and Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State.

“On 4 February 2025, troops while on fighting patrol responded to information about terrorists’ activities and made contact in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State.

” Following a fire fight, 5 terrorists were neutralized while 5 kidnapped hostages are rescued.

“On 4 February 2025, troops encountered terrorists in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State and engaged them accordingly.

“As a result, 6 terrorists were neutralized and 4 AK 47 rifles, 2 dane guns, 62 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, as well as 2 motorcycles were recovered.

” On 4th February 2025, troops conducted fighting patrol to Maradun LGA of Zamfara State and made contact.

“Following a fire fight, 8 terrorists were neutralized while 5 AK47 rifles, 2 fabricated rifles, one dane gun, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 magazines and one boefeng radios were recovered.

“On 4 and 6 February 2025, troops responded to information about BH/ISWAP terrorists activities in Sabon Birni and Talatan Mafara, Maru and Gumi LGAs of Sokoto and Zamfara States as well as Sabuwa, Kafur and Baure LGAs of Katsina State.

” On arrival, troops neutralized 6 terrorists and rescued 4 victims. They recovered 4 AK 47 rifles, one fabricated rifle, 173 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 3 magazines and 3 motorcycles.

“Between 4 – 9 February 2025, troops conducted fighting patrols and made contact in Gusau, Maradun, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State, as well as Malumfashi, Batsari and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State.

” Similar operations were also conducted in Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs of Kaduna State as well as Gudu LGA of Sokoto State.

He said during the combat operations, 18 terrorists were neutralized while 6 kidnaped hostages were rescued.

Gen Kangye said Troops also recovered 13 AK47 rifles, 3 fabricated rifles, one GPMG, one RPG tube, 252 Chain link of 12.7mm, 197 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 94 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 5 magazines, 3 boefeng radios, 8 motorcycles and 11 mobile phones were also recovered.

“From 7 – 9 February 2025, following intelligence reports, troops intercepted and arrested a notorious terrorist kingpin identified as Muhada Muhammadu (Yellow) and 4 others in Kauran Namoda, Shinkafi and Bukkuyum LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Binji and Birnin Kebbi LGAs of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

“The sum of N2,451,820.00 only was recovered.SUMMARY9. Overall, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralized 58 terrorists, arrested 11 others and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 31 AK47 rifles, 9 fabricated rifles, 2 GPMGs, one RPG tube, 252 Chain link of 12.7mm, 558 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 94 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 12 magazines, 5 boefeng radios, 13 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and the sum of N2,451,820.00 only among others. General Kangye noted.