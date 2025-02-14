Livestock Dev Minister commission’s 40m -dose Solar -powered Vaccine storage to strengthen National Disease prevention

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL

A newly constructed 40 million-dose capacity solar-powered National Strategic Vaccine Cold Storage Facility has been commissioned by the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muktar Maiha. This initiative is aimed at reducing livestock mortality rates and improving Nigeria’s ability to prevent and control diseases.

In his speech at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Sheda Science and Technology Complex in Gwagwalada Area Council Abuja, the Minister said the facility will strengthen national disease prevention and response, support local vaccine production and distribution, and enhance Nigeria’s livestock industry.

He made it known that the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic revitalization, food security, and sustainable development.

“The livestock sector played an essential role in ensuring food security, safety of food of animal origin, public health and economic prosperity. However, for too long inadequate vaccine storage capacity has impeded our efforts to disease and control.

Today, we are bridging this critical gap with a world-class facility that will ensure efficient storage and distribution of vaccines across the country,” he said.

Stressing further, he opined that the facility’s 40-million-dose capacity will help manage enzootic diseases, trans boundary animal disease outbreaks, and major zoonotic threats, thereby protecting both animal and human health.

“With 40 million-doses we are now better equipped to respond to and manage enzootics, outbreaks of transboundary animal diseases, and major zoonatic threats, thereby safeguarding both animal and human health,” he stated.

While commending the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), a World Bank-supported initiative, for its role in the project, Maiha called on stakeholders to work together to ensure its proper maintenance, utilisation, and sustainability.

Stating that, “This is a collective responsibility, and together we can build a stronger and healthier livestock sector beneficial to all Nigerians,”

Speaking, the Co-Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Committee, Professor Attahiru Jega, said it represents a major step toward improving productivity and resilience in Nigeria’s livestock sector. Thereby, urging stakeholders to take full advantage of the facility and assured them of continued efforts to strengthen livestock development in the country.

“This facility will be of immense benefit to the sector,” Jega said. Meanwhile, he called on stakeholders to take full advantage of it. Promising to identify efforts toward building a strong livestock sector in the country.

Also, the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Sanusi Abubakar said the facility will improve quality control, traceability, and emergency vaccination respectively.

“We are working to ensure private veterinary services remain accessible within the livestock value chain,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2