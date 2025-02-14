33.6 C
Gov. Mbah urges Enugu residents to support the State Security Trust Fund initiative

by Peter Anayo099

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mbah has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring maximum security of lives and property of the citizens, acknowledging that security and welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of the government.

 

Dr Mbah stated this in his speech during the official launch of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund held at the Old Government Lodge Enugu, where he urged residents of the state to support the initiative financially.

 

According to the governor, the importance of security in any society can never be overstated.

 

While admitting that security is the most important sector upon which all socio-economic goals of the states and nations rest, Dr. Mbah stated that nothing kills the spirit of enterprise as fast as a prevailing air of insecurity.

 

The governor maintained that development and security have become inexplicably intertwined in the world, saying his administration’s audacious growth plan is to make Enugu the premier destination for investment, leisure and living.

 

He emphasized that the target to make the state the conferencing capital of Africa and also attract three million tourists annually would not be achieved if there is no security assurance.

 

Dr Mbah said the Enugu State Command and Control Centre is a logistical novelty built by cutting-edge innovation comparable to what exists in more advanced countries.

 

Earlier, the chairman of the state Security Trust Fund, Dr Ike Chioke said the initiative is to secure Enugu through strategic funding, collaborative partnerships, and innovative security solutions, stating that it is a public-private partnership established in response to the need to improve the security infrastructure of the state while fostering development and prosperity for its residents.

 

While urging the people of the state to key into the lofty initiative by donating willingly as the fund targets 20 Billion Naira annually, Dr Chioke noted that the initiative was designed to pool resources, expertise, and efforts to address insecurity and criminality challenges in Enugu.

 

Dignitaries from all walks of life were present at the event including Chief Engr Arthur Eze who was the Chief launcher with a donation of 500 million Naira to open the floor for other donations.

 

