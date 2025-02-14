FMAFS keen on revitalizing Cooperative sector for Economic Advancement

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) reaffirms it’s readiness to revitalise the Cooperative Sector to join drive economic growth, promote social cohesion, enhance food security and reduction of poverty in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi while speaking during the Technical Strategic Session on the Implementation of the Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme held in Abuja recently, stated that there is a need to chart anee course for the cooperative sector, build on the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

Sen. Dr Abdullahi made it known that “our mission today is to create an enabling environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation, this aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic growth and development”.

The Minister went ahead to outline key areas of focus, including the review of final report from the Ministerial Technical Working Group on cooperatives reform. Adding that the implementation strategies developed would be in line with the President’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy.

He also said the global impact of cooperatives and it’s ⁶combined world asset base is valued at approximately $19.6 trillion while generating an annual revenue of $2.98 trillion.

Abdullahi revealed that there is a plan for restructuring the Federal Department of Cooperative Colleges and the National Centre for Cooperative Development.

In his words, “the goal is to equip these institutions to provide high-quality training and prepare Nigerian youths for a modern people-centric cooperative movement”.

Speaking further, he underscored the importance of collaboration, calling for partnerships with private sector operators, civil society organisations, and cooperative societies across different categories.

“We must work together. The cooperative movement thrives on democratic principles and progressive thinking. Our success will depend on active participation and teamwork”, he said.

The Director, Federal Department of Cooperative, Mr Idris Sani, in his welcome address, did state that, “there is need to create vibrant and inclusive cooperative sector that benefits all Nigerians, we must work together as a team to promote social inclusion and promote cooperatives as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation”.

While giving his remarks earlier, the Special Assistant to the Minister of State on Cooperatives and Farmers Welfare, Hon. Victor Oyegoke, pointed out that the programme would provide a comprehensive approach toward integrating youths, People With Disabilities, (PWDs), and Gender inclusiveness into Cooperatives by fostering collaboration with organizations like the European Union.

