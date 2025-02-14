Factional Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo bows out at 96

34.8 C
by Peter Anayo068

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

The governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has lamented the death of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, he described, as a leader and statesman who dedicated his life to serving the people.

 

In a statement, he personally signed, the governor said’ Throughout his lifetime, Pa Adebanjo demonstrated unwavering commitment to the values of democracy, justice, and equality in Nigeria.

 

“His tireless efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity have left an indelible mark on our country’s history.

 

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and citizens”

 

Late Adebanjo was a factional leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere with its base at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun state.

 

