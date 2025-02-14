Cornerstone Insurance celebrates youth @ Valentine Day, feeds lagos schools

It came as the hallmark of a responsible and responsive organization when Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, in the spirit of the Valentine season partnered the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI) to distribute food to schools in Lagos State. Valentine Day is celebrated all over the world every February 14.

This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to society and supporting vulnerable children.

The schools that benefited from the food distribution include Divine Wisdom, Idera Oluwa and Debby and Frank, all located in Agege.

Speaking to journalists at the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI) office in Ikeja, General Manager of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Charles Nwachukwu, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to improving the welfare of underserved communities.

“We are proud to be part of this laudable initiative to give a sense of belonging to our school children, especially the less privileged children this Valentine. There is no better time to do this than now.

“It is time to show love to the people of our immediate community through insurance. Our slogan this period is “Show Love with Insurance”. We need to affect our environment positively by showing love and giving to help those who are in need,” Nwachukwu said.

Also speaking, Cordelia Ekeocha, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Cornerstone Insurance Plc, explained that the foundation’s logo represents a caring hand, hence the ongoing commitment to making a difference through partnerships with NGOs.

“Since 2013, we have been working with different Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and institutions in various ways to impact the lives of the people in our immediate communities,” she said.

In response, Dr. Michael Sunbola, Executive Director of LFBI, commended Cornerstone Insurance Foundation for its support and encouraged further collaboration in the future.

Lagos Food Bank, through initiatives like the EduFood Program, continues to fight hunger, reduce food waste and address malnutrition, particularly among pregnant women and young children in underserved communities.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation (CIPLCF) serves as the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, focusing on initiatives that uplift communities and improve societal well-being. The foundation’s efforts are primarily directed towards health, women empowerment and education.