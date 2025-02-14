34.8 C
Lagos
February 14, 2025
Trending now

FMAFS keen on revitalizing Cooperative sector for Economic Advancement

Aiyedatiwa laments Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s death

Factional Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo bows out at 96

Livestock Dev Minister commission’s 40m -dose Solar -powered Vaccine storage to strengthen…

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 29 roads within 7 weeks, says others’re in process of…

We’re ready to enact impactful laws for Lagosians- Meranda

Cornerstone Insurance celebrates youth @ Valentine Day, feeds lagos schools

Gov. Mbah urges Enugu residents to support the State Security Trust Fund…

Housing ministry to create task team on properties, lands, ground rent in…

Organisation for Women in Science for the developing World UNILAG Branch ,…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Aiyedatiwa laments Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s death

by Peter Anayo0145

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

The governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has lamented the death of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, he described, as a leader and statesman who dedicated his life to serving the people.

 

In a statement, he personally signed, the governor said’ Throughout his lifetime, Pa Adebanjo demonstrated unwavering commitment to the values of democracy, justice, and equality in Nigeria.

 

“His tireless efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity have left an indelible mark on our country’s history.

 

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and citizens”

 

Late Adebanjo was a factional leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere with its base at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Lagos govt closes Oshodi pedestrian Bridge over safety

Peter Anayo

Oshiomhole debunks claims of leadership rift in Edo APC.

Editor

Why Bellingham – not Vini – should be Madrid’s BDO winner

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO