Ibrahim Quadri

Pastor Olasunkanmi Olulade, the Senior Special Adviser on Christianity Affairs to the Lagos State House Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda has cautioned those engaging in promiscuity while claiming to be celebrating Valentine Day, to desist from such acts.

In an interview with our correspondent, the Speaker’s aide stressed that people should devote their time for love by being their brother’s keeper rather than being promiscuous.

He added that those who engage in extra- marital affairs or young ones gloriying sex would later have devastating consequences in their lives.

His words: “Valentine’s celebration, I know it’s about love, but my perspective to celebration of love is not only between a male and a female, it’s not between a boy and his girlfriend or girlfriends, but it is about extending love to your neighbours.

“As a pastor, the basis of human existence should be extension of love, so people that I meet, you extend hands of love to them, see someone that needs your attention, see someone that needs help, that is all about love, and I feel if we have that in mind, celebrating Valentine will be just for everyone.”

Speaking on promiscuity in the name of Valentine celebration, he added, “Well, permit me to say directly to them that they should shift their focus away from promiscuity, because being promiscuous will definitely be something most of them will regret of later in life.

“It will affect their careers, it will affect their health, it can even lead to death, and they can wrongly fall into the hands of Yahoo boys or ritualists, which will later turn to or lead to their end.

“So, my advice to them is that they should shy away from promiscuity or being promiscuous, but rather focus on being good to all people.”