Telecom tariff hike: NLC calls for citizens’ boycott of major network operators effective today

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly denounced the decision by telecommunication companies to implement a 50% tariff hike, demanding an immediate return to the original rates.

Despite an agreement between the NLC and the Federal Government to establish a 10-member committee to discuss the tariff increase and report back within two weeks before any final decision, telecom firms have moved forward with the hike.

This has led the NLC to set a deadline of March 1st for a complete shutdown of telecom operations if the tariff is not reversed.

In response to the tariff increase, the NLC has directed Nigerian workers and other citizens to boycott the services of MTN, Airtel, and Glo between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily from February 13th until the end of February 2025.

The NLC is also urging citizens to suspend the purchase of data from these companies.

The NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) has accused telecom firms of betraying trust and disregarding due process by implementing the hike before the committee concluded its review.

The Congress also criticized the government for failing to protect citizens from corporate exploitation.

NLC President Joe Ajaero described the tariff hike as an unjust burden on citizens already facing economic challenges, especially considering that telecom services have become a basic necessity

In a communiqué signed by President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emma Ugboaja following a meeting of the NLC Central Working Committee in Lokoja on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the union said, “All workers and citizens are urged to suspend the purchase of data from these companies, which has also become one of their greatest tools for exploiting Nigerian citizens.

“We also demand the repatriation of all funds siphoned out of the country by these companies.

“If the telecommunications companies fail to revert to the old tariff by the end of February 2025, a total shutdown of their operations nationwide will commence from March 1, 2025,” the statement read.

Punch also reports that the NLC directed all its state councils to commence immediate sensitisation and mobilisation of their members and the general public within their jurisdictions.

It also requested its affiliate unions to mobilise their members across the country to observe electronic silence during the designated hours.

The union also reviewed the ongoing discussions around the Tax Reform Bills being considered by the government.

While acknowledging the need for fiscal reforms, the Congress insists that any tax policies must be designed to alleviate burdens on Nigerian workers and not worsen the existing economic hardship, the Punch report added.