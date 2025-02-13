Senate urges FG to include North-East in Super Highway projects to achieve balance

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate Thursday at plenary urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to include North East in the Super Highway projects just as it commended President Bola Tinubu for the N4.2trilion coastal roads projects.

The upper chamber’s call for the inclusion of North East in its Super Highway projects followed a motion moved to that effect by Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje ( APC Gombe Central).

Senator Goje in the motion entitled: Federal Government’s Approval of N4.2trillion for Construction of Lagos – Calabar Coastal Road and Other Road Projects Nationwide “, lamented that out of the N4.2trillion road projects only N19billion for rehabilitation of two out of many others in the North East was allocated to the Zone.

” It is imperative to note that in this laudable project, the North–East has only two projects, that is, Yola – Fufore – Gurin Road in Adamawa State (N11.81 Billion); and Lamido Road in Taraba State (N7.68 Billion), out of the approved sum of N4.2 Trillion Naira.

” Apart from these two road projects in the North – East, there are other very important road networks, which are in bad condition, such as: the Bauchi – Gombe road; Biu – Gombe road; Potiskum – Gombe road; Darazo – Gombe road; Numan – Jalingo road; Yola – Mubi road; Yola – Michika – Madagali – Gwoza – Bama road, Ngorore – Mayo Belwa – Zing – Jalingo; Mayo Belwa – Jada – Ganye; Biu – Gombi – Maranraba; Biu – Damboa – Maiduguri; and Biu – Damaturu, among others, which desperately require serious reconstruction and rehabilitation.

” The North-East is the only Zone that is not connected to the SUPER HIGHWAY PROJECT, embarked upon by this administration”, he said.

He however commended President Tinubu for the Super Highway projects which according to him, are to ensure connectivity by improving road safety with the aim of harnessing the viability of resources that abound across the length and breadth of this country, with a view to stimulating economic growth and development but stressed that the North East should be included.

In nationalising the issue, the Senate amended Senator Goje’s second prayer from urging the Federal Government to, as a matter of necessity, approve the rehabilitation of the listed deplorable roads in the North – East to urging the Federal Government to as a matter of necessity, approve the rehabilitation of all deplorable roads across the Country.

During contributions to the debate on the motion, many of the Senators who spoke commended Goje for the motion but also listed a series of federal roads in their various constituencies begging for urgent attention in terms of rehabilitation and even re – construction.

The Chairman, the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola ( APC Ogun West ) , in his contribution, however clarified that allocation for the N4.2trillion Coastal road projects was not done on zonal basis .

” The N4.2trillion coastal road projects strictly cover the Badagary – Sokoto and Lagos – Calabar Coastal roads .

” For the existing road projects across the country, Mr President has set aside N500billon for continued rehabilitation work without exclusion of any zone “, he said.

The President of the Senate in his remarks , said until Nigeria has a serious road map for constant rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the country, issue of road deplorability in Nigeria will remain.

He added that if previous administrations in the country had taken bold steps by the Tinubu administration now, the problem wouldn’t have been as gargantuan as they are now, as far as deplorable roads in Nigeria are concerned.

