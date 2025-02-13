Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, restates commitment to Women’s Empowerment

. Commends DSS for Promoting Gender Balance

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has restated her commitment to empowering women in the country.

The First Lady also noted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering determination to ensuring their inclusion in leadership roles.

She stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Department of State Security (DSS), led by the Deputy Director-General, Mrs. Afolashade Adekayaoja, at the State House Presidential Villa.

The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu expressed gratitude for the visit, highlighting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s priority to empowering women and ensure their active participation in decision-making at all levels.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding the tireless contributions of hardworking women in various sectors, stating that leadership positions held by women serve as a representation of other women across the country.

L-R …CSIO, Mr. Moshood OLORIEGBE, DIS, Mariah ERNEST, First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, ADG, Mr Alhassan SADIQ and DDIS, Mrs. Odoechi UKWUIJE after a courtesy visit to the First Lady at the State House Abuja on Wednesday 12th February 2025.

The First Lady further expressed her hope that the women in leadership would support each other, work collaboratively, and discharge their responsibilities diligently to ensure progress for the nation.

Mrs. Afolashade Adekayaoja, in her remarks, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady for their strong support in advancing the cause of women in the nation.

She commended their ongoing efforts to place women in key leadership positions, where they can make significant contributions to national governance.

The DSS Deputy Director General Mrs. Adekayaoja also expressed her appreciation for the First Lady’s steadfast advocacy for gender equality and the overall support for the DSS.

She reaffirmed the DSS’s commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerian citizens and ensuring a secure environment for the nation’s continued growth and peaceful governance.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2