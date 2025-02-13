NSA slams Canada over visa denial to Nigeria’s Defence Chief, top military officers

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has criticized the Canadian government for denying visas to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other senior military officers.

Speaking on Thursday at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, Ribadu described Canada’s decision as “disrespectful” and declared that the country “can go to hell.”

His reaction followed Gen. Musa’s revelation that he and some senior officers had been denied visas for an official engagement in Canada.

Narrating the incident, Musa explained that his delegation had been invited to an event honouring war veterans, including those wounded in battle.

However, while some members of the delegation were granted visas, others were denied, leaving the team stranded.

“Every disappointment is a blessing,” he remarked.

“Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada for an event to honour our veterans—those injured in battle. We were invited along with our team, but while half of us got visas, the other half was denied. It’s very disappointing,” Musa stated.

Describing the move as a wake-up call for Nigeria, the Defence Chief stressed the need for the country to strengthen its sovereignty and reduce reliance on foreign validation.

“This is a reminder that we must stand on our own, stand strong as a nation, and refuse to be taken for granted,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Ribadu commended the CDS for publicly addressing the issue, emphasizing that Nigeria must focus on building its own strength.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” Ribadu declared.

“Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful, we are strong, and I agree with you—it is time to fix our country.

This is yet another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria work.”

The visa snub has reignited discussions on Nigeria’s diplomatic standing and self-reliance in international affairs. Both Musa and Ribadu stressed the need for Nigeria to prioritize its national interests, reinforcing calls for stronger institutions and policies that ensure the country’s global respect.