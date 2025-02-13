NNPCL/FIRST E&P JV Successfully Concludes Third Annual Medical Outreach in Bayelsa State

The NNPC Ltd/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited Joint Venture (JV) has wrapped up its third annual medical outreach in Bayelsa State, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being and sustainable development.

Over five days—from January 29 to February 2, 2025—more than 3,800 beneficiaries across 11 host communities received vital healthcare services. The outreach provided general consultations, laboratory tests, vision screenings with prescription eyeglasses, and dental care including fillings, cleanings, and extractions. In addition, the program distributed preventive essentials such as treated mosquito nets for pregnant women and children, deworming medication, sanitary products, and oral hygiene kits.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs), dentists, optometrists, and other health professionals ensured that comprehensive care reached the KEFFESO communities of Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ekeni, Fishtown, Foropa, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Sangana, Oginibiri, Okumbiri, and Okumbiribeleu.

Engr. Oluwaseyi Omotowa, Chief Upstream Investment Officer at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), represented at the outreach kick-off event by Mr. Alexander Igwe, Advisor, Media, NUIMS, said, “Our CSR initiatives are central to our commitment to our host communities. This outreach demonstrates our dedication to delivering sustainable healthcare solutions.”

Mr. Emmanuel Etomi, Executive Director, Corporate Services, FIRST E&P, represented by Ayebatonye Benjamin-Basuo, Head of Social Performance, FIRST E&P, added, “A healthy community is a thriving community. Through this outreach, we are bridging critical healthcare gaps and empowering those who need it most.”

Dr. Ngowari Torunana, Director of Medical Services at the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, commended the program for addressing significant healthcare disparities.

His Royal Highness Mokoama Sangana Kingdom, Moses Theophilus, Chairman of the KEFFESO Host Communities’ Development Trust (KHCDT), also expressed his gratitude on behalf of the host communities. “On behalf of the 11 beneficiary communities, we sincerely appreciate NNPC and FIRST E&P for this life-changing health outreach program. This initiative has provided much-needed relief, demonstrating their genuine commitment to the well-being of our people.”

The NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P JV remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable community development, ensuring long-term, impactful initiatives that enhance health, well-being, and quality of life for its host communities.