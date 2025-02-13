NNPC LTD Calls For Increased Vigilance On Oil Pipelines, Power Plants

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, has called on the public to be vigilant and be part of efforts in safeguarding critical infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines and power plants.

He warned that vandalism poses a significant threat to the economy, national security, and overall development.

Soneye spoke at a workshop/engagement session with select Kannywood Artistes in Abuja on Tuesday,where he also emphasized the company’s critical role in Nigeria’s energy sector and the importance of protecting national assets.

He spoke on NNPC’s contributions to power generation, commitment to energy sustainability, and support for key projects like the Dangote Refinery.

According to him,NNPC Ltd is a significant player in Nigeria’s electricity supply, managing the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant and co-owning Afam VI and Okpai 1 & 2 power plants, with a combined installed capacity of 1,132 MW.

He reiterated that NNPC Ltd is focused on driving Nigeria’s energy sustainability and fostering economic growth, adding that the company is at the forefront of a gas revolution aimed at transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for five mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

These projects, he said ,demonstrate NNPC’s commitment to utilizing Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to boost industrialization and power generation4. Nigeria is estimated to have about 209 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas.

He said NNPC secured a $1 billion loan backed by its crude to support the Dangote Refinery during liquidity challenges, stressing that this strategic decision highlights NNPC’s dedication to fostering public-private partnerships that drive national development.

He stated that NNPC declared profits for the first time in decades and has already exceeded its profit projections for 2024.

He added that the company facilitated the $3 billion Gazelle loan, which helped stabilize the federation during a challenging foreign exchange crisis.