NDDC Partners HYPREP on Ogoni Environmental Remediation

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is collaborating with the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, to enhance ongoing environmental restoration efforts in Ogoni land

Speaking during an inspection visit to HYPREP’s remediation site in K-Dere and the Mangroves Restoration Project in Bomu, both in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, a Director in NDDC’s Environmental Protection and Control Directorate, Dr Henry Okokon , emphasised the Commission’s commitment to tackling environmental degradation in the region.

He stated, “Ogoni is an integral part of the Niger Delta, and we cannot allow the degradation of the environment to continue. We must be actively involved in soil and groundwater remediation efforts, particularly in K-Dere, where contamination levels are high. Our goal is also to ensure the restoration of the mangrove ecosystem in Bomu and beyond.”

Okokon expressed satisfaction with the progress made, stating, “There have been concerns about the effectiveness of HYPREP’s work, but what we have seen today is impressive. This collaboration will further strengthen environmental restoration efforts in the Niger Delta and improve livelihoods for communities affected by oil pollution.”

The Project Consultant, Prof. Godwin Igile, explained that more than 50 per cent of the remediation work at the Boobanabe K-Dere site has been completed, marking significant progress in the clean-up efforts.

In his remarks, HYPREP’s Director of Technical Services, Engr. Paul Aguiyi, highlighted the scale of the mangrove restoration project, describing it as “the largest revegetation exercise in the world.” He explained that while HYPREP’s mandate is specific to Ogoni land, NDDC’s broader mandate covers the entire Niger Delta, making the collaboration essential for expanding environmental restoration across the region.

He noted, “Four to five states in the Niger Delta have mangroves that have been severely degraded due to oil exploration. By partnering with NDDC, we can replicate these restoration efforts beyond Ogoni land and create a healthier ecosystem for the entire region.”

Aguiyi also acknowledged that NDDC had previously financed HYPREP’s activities and reaffirmed the existing partnership between both agencies.

He said further: “There has always been a strong communication channel between HYPREP and NDDC. This visit allows the Commission to see first-hand what has been achieved in Ogoni land and explore how these efforts can be scaled up across the Niger Delta. The goal is to benefit HYPREP or Ogoni land and restore the entire region’s ecosystem.”

According to him, the impact of these remediation efforts is already visible, as local fisherfolk have resumed their trade, benefiting from the revived ecosystem. Over 1.2 million mangroves have been planted so far, with expectations that in the next five years, the full impact of these restoration projects will be fully appreciated.