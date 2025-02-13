NAFDAC sensitises Lagos students on dangers of illicit drugs abuse

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday sensitised students of the Wesley Girls Senior High School in Lagos to the dangers of illicit drug abuse.

Speaking during the programme, Mrs Yedunni Adenuga, NAFDAC Director of Narcotics and Controlled Substance, said the sensitisation was initiated by the agency to address the menace of drug abuse among youths in the country.

Adenuga said the disturbing trend prompted NAFDAC to introduce the “Catch Them Young” programme in schools as a way of educating students on the negative impact of drug abuse and the danger it poses to society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, had in January stated that about 14.3 million Nigerians abuse drugs.

Adenuga said: “What prompted the NAFDAC Catch Them Young Programme is the menace of drug abuse among the youths, and most especially alcohol abuse in the country.

“Information is key and that is why we are going to schools for sensitisation campaigns to be able to meet up with these students in their own environment and inform them of danger of using illicit drugs.

“These campaigns going on across schools in the country will ensure that we have a well-informed generation of youths, who are ready to take their lives into their hands and make informed decisions to do away with drugs.”

Janet Falana, a Senior Secondary (SS) Two Student of the school, who commended NAFDAC for educating them on the dangers of drug abuse, described the programme as an eye-opener.

“This sensitisation programme is very educating and I’ve learned that drug abuse is a very harmful thing and should not be practised by teenagers and, even, adults.

“We’ve also been told that drugs can affect our education, cause school dropout, result in memory loss and even death,” she said.

Sofiyat Lasisi, another Student in SS one, said the sensitisation came at the right time, noting that it would guard against the abuse of substances among teenagers who are already exposed.

“This programme is very good, I will share what I have learnt with my friends at home and in the Mosque,” she said.

