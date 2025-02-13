February 13, 2025
Photo Gallery

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two days Crusade in Lagos

by Peter Anayo077

Cross Section of Children Choristers singing to God at a two-day Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’  held at chosen headquarters in Ijesha in Lagos on 9/2/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross Section of worshippers singing and praising   God.

Cross section of the Public Relations Choristers ministering at a two days Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’.

Main Choristers Ministering unto God at a two-day Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’  held at chosen headquarters in Ijesha in Lagos on 9/2/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

