Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two days Crusade in Lagos

Cross Section of Children Choristers singing to God at a two-day Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’ held at chosen headquarters in Ijesha in Lagos on 9/2/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross Section of worshippers singing and praising God.

Cross section of the Public Relations Choristers ministering at a two days Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’.

Main Choristers Ministering unto God at a two-day Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’ held at chosen headquarters in Ijesha in Lagos on 9/2/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2