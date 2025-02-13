Lagos Assembly decries abandonment of road projects, orders recall of contractor handling Igbogbo/ Bayeku road in Ikorodu

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday called for speedy completion all abandoned roads in the state, including the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo Bayeku, Ikorodu, which has been abandoned since it was awarded in 2017.

Hon. Aro Moshood (Ikorodu 2) raised the motion at the plenary session, highlighting the dangers posed by the neglected road.

The lawmaker recalled that during the last rainy season, a viral video showed a student being swept away by floodwaters while trying to board a truck to cross the road. He also noted that the area has become a hotspot for robberies, making residents feel unsafe.

In his prayers, Hon. Aro called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the contractors to resume work immediately.

He also said that the Governor should mandate government agencies to provide 60% of the required funds to the contractors and ensure that the security of contractors to facilitate prompt project completion.

The House directed the Committee on Works to investigate and report back to the House within two weeks.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Lukman Olumo (Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1) revealed that the State government had allocated sufficient budgetary provisions for road project.

He noted that while contractors cited rising material costs, budget adjustments had been made to accommodate them. He urged the House to summon the contractors to explain the continued delay of the road.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Ganiyu Okanlawon (Kosofe I) emphasized that abandoned roads had been discussed repeatedly in the House, stressing that it was time to enforce strict measures against contractors who fail to deliver. He called on relevant state government officials in the ministry of Works to provide a brief on the state of roads across Lagos.

Similarly, Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Richard Kasumu, Ikeja 2, decried the neglect of the road, lamenting that the road has been abandoned for seven years. He demanded that all contractors handling abandoned projects across the State should be summoned to account for their failure.

Hon. Bonu Solomon (Badagry 1) highlighted that the road in question played a crucial role in the last election through its voter support and deserved better infrastructure. He also pointed out that some roads in Badagry had been abandoned for over 15 years.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) criticized the government’s handling of compensation for residents affected by road construction. He stressed that many inner roads in Ikorodu, Epe, and Badagry remained untouched. He also proposed legislation to prevent successive administrations from abandoning ongoing projects.

Other lawmakers also raised concern over the fact that constituents are losing faith in the government due to unfulfilled infrastructure promises.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2) attributed project delays to funding variations, urging the House to conduct oversight on all state government road projects over the past three years.

The House resolved to take immediate action, urging Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure the swift completion of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road and other abandoned road project across the State.