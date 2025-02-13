Insecurity: Troops intensify fight against insurgency, kill 75 terrorists, arrest 138 suspects in one week

.South West Govs mull joint team to combat ISWAP’s threat

.As FCT Police, Military neutralize notorious armed robbers in deadly shoot-out.

Chidimma Uchegbu- Abuja

Ibrahim Quadri ,Lagos

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that it’s troops across various theater of operations have eliminated about 75 terrorists, arrested 138 suspected criminals and rescued 46 hostages in one week.

Director, Defence Media Operations DDMO, Major General Markus Kangye made this statement while briefing newsmen at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

General Kangye also revealed that, troops have denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over Six Hundred and Forty-six Million, One Hundred and Eighty-nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety Naira (N646,189,690.00) only.

According to him, troops have since the beginning of the month of February has confronted by different threats in five active theatres of operations across the country.

He said the military aggression across the various theatres of Operation since the beginning of the month culminated in the surrendering of a total of 65 terrorists comprising 12 adult males, 19 adult females and 34 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations.

Gen. Kangye said troops also recovered 104 and 2,639 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively.

“The breakdown includes: 497,152 litres of stolen crude oil, 142,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,075 litres of PMS. Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 164 crude oil cooking ovens, 37 dugout pits, 19 boats, 16 storage tanks, 38 drums and 42 illegal refining sites.

” Other items recovered include 3 pumping machines, 4 tricycles, 7 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and 3 vehicles among others.

” These includes, 55 AK47 rifles, 20 locally fabricated guns, 8 dane guns, 18 pump action guns, 1,826 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 376 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 366 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 26 cartridges as well as other 14 assorted arms and 45 assorted ammunitions.

According to General Kangye, Troops of Operation HADIN KAI On 5 and 6 February 2025, following credible intelligence, troops laid ambush on ISWAP route in Gwoza and Konduga LGAs of Borno State and made contact.

He said during a fire fight, 8 terrorists were neutralized, while 3 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated rifles, one G3 rifle, 157 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 27 rounds of 7.62mm NATO as well as one magazine were recovered.

“Between 5 – 10 February 2025, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including ambushes, fighting patrols and clearance operations in Gwoza, Konduga, Damboa and Mafa LGAs of Borno State.

“During the operations, 12 terrorists were neutralized, 3 were apprehended, while 4 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

“They also recovered 9 Ak47 rifles, one G3 Rifle, 2 dane guns, 102 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 70 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 55 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO, one RPG tube, 3 RPG bombs and 6 magazines.

“Similarly, 2 calibrated aircraft engines from a longtime unidentified aircraft crashed site, one double barrel cannon gun and 16 missiles were also recovered.

“From 5 – 10 February 2025, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Force while on offensive patrol intercepted and arrested 18 BH/ISWAP terrorist collaborators in Konduga, Biu and Hawul LGAs of Borno State as well as Gediman and Gujba LGAs of Yobe State.

” Quantity 90 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N58,980.00 only were recovered from them

“Overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized 22 terrorists, arrested 13 others and rescued 34 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 12 Ak47 rifles, 2 G3 Rifles, 3 dane guns, 2 fabricated rifles, 102 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 317 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 82 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO, one RPG tube, 3 RPG bombs and 11 magazines.

“Also, 2 aircraft engines, one double barrel cannon gun, 16 missiles and the sum of N58,980.00 only amongst others.

“Troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA recorded the following during the week under review:a. Recovery of Weapons from Repentant Terrorists.

“On 3 and 4 February 2025, sequel to the ongoing non-kinetic initiative, one GPMG, one AK47 and one fabricated AK47 rifles were received from a repentant terrorist leader identified as Kachalla Mudi and 2 others in Birnin Gwari and Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State.

“On 4 February 2025, troops while on fighting patrol responded to information about terrorists’ activities and made contact in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State.

” Following a fire fight, 5 terrorists were neutralized while 5 kidnapped hostages are rescued.

“On 4 February 2025, troops encountered terrorists in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State and engaged them accordingly.

“As a result, 6 terrorists were neutralized and 4 AK 47 rifles, 2 dane guns, 62 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, as well as 2 motorcycles were recovered.

” On 4 February 2025, troops conducted fighting patrol to Maradun LGA of Zamfara State and made contact.

“Following a fire fight, 8 terrorists were neutralized while 5 AK47 rifles, 2 fabricated rifles, one dane gun, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 magazines and one boefeng radios were recovered.

“On 4 and 6 February 2025, troops responded to information about BH/ISWAP terrorists activities in Sabon Birni and Talatan Mafara, Maru and Gumi LGAs of Sokoto and Zamfara States as well as Sabuwa, Kafur and Baure LGAs of Katsina State.

” On arrival, troops neutralized 6 terrorists and rescued 4 victims. They recovered 4 AK 47 rifles, one fabricated rifle, 173 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 3 magazines and 3 motorcycles.

“Between 4 – 9 February 2025, troops conducted fighting patrols and made contact in Gusau, Maradun, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State, as well as Malumfashi, Batsari and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State.

” Similar operations were also conducted in Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs of Kaduna State as well as Gudu LGA of Sokoto State.

He said during the combat operations, 18 terrorists were neutralized while 6 kidnaped hostages were rescued.

Gen Kangye said Troops also recovered 13 AK47 rifles, 3 fabricated rifles, one GPMG, one RPG tube, 252 Chain link of 12.7mm, 197 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 94 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 5 magazines, 3 boefeng radios, 8 motorcycles and 11 mobile phones were also recovered.

“From 7 – 9 February 2025, following intelligence reports, troops intercepted and arrested a notorious terrorist kingpin identified as Muhada Muhammadu (Yellow) and 4 others in Kauran Namoda, Shinkafi and Bukkuyum LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Binji and Birnin Kebbi LGAs of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

“The sum of N2,451,820.00 only was recovered.SUMMARY9. Overall, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralized 58 terrorists, arrested 11 others and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 31 AK47 rifles, 9 fabricated rifles, 2 GPMGs, one RPG tube, 252 Chain link of 12.7mm, 558 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 94 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 12 magazines, 5 boefeng radios, 13 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and the sum of N2,451,820.00 only among others. General Kangye noted.

Meanwhile, the South West Governors’ Forum has agreed to appoint special advisors on security in each state and establish a joint surveillance monitoring team which will oversee and coordinate security efforts across the region.

Also, the forum agreed to set up Food Inflation Joint Monitoring Team, which will be able to foster inter-state collaboration and to mitigate food inflation.

The six South-West governors met on Thursday at Lagos House, Ikeja, for a crucial zonal meeting to discuss the growth and development of the region.

The Forum’s meeting being hosted by its Chairman and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was attended by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebaniji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

The visitors who started arriving at Lagos House, Ikeja, from 10:55 am with Governor Makinde being the first to arrive, were received by Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin and the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

The closed-door meeting, which started at 12:15pm after the arrival of all the governors focused on common interests and key regional issues, which included agriculture, food security, economic collaboration, security, and the South-West Development Commission.

Sanwo-Olu read the communique after the four hours meeting, he said, “After exhausting deliberation on key issues affecting the South West region and the country at large, the forum resolved as follows:

The forum commended the President, for the economic stability and improvement recorded across the nation, particularly in the sustained supply and distribution of petroleum products and the stabilization of the exchange rate.

“The forum urges citizens to continue supporting the President’s efforts at strengthening the economy and improve the overall well-being of all Nigerians.

“The forum applauded the federal government for the successful implementation of the student loan scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NEL Fund, which has benefited South West students in tertiary institutions.

“Therefore, encourages all eligible students in the region to take full advantage of this initiative across all our high institutions, vocational training, and skilled action centers in the region.”

On security within the region, “the forum commends the South West Governor for maintaining relative peace and security in the region, particularly during the very recent festive period.

“The forum therefore calls on all states to continue fostering peaceful coexistence amongst our citizens.

While acknowledging the threats posed by ISWAP activities in some parts of the South West, the forum strongly condemned any threats to the region’s security.

“Therefore, encourages the enhanced collaboration between the Nigerian police force and our various local security outfits while urging them to remain vigilant.”

While reiterating the commitment to taking necessary action to counter any form of threats into the region, “The forum agrees to appoint special advisors on security in each state and establish a joint surveillance monitoring team which will oversee and coordinate security efforts across the region.

“And as part of the resolution, the forum has committed to deploying advanced technology including area surveillance systems that will enhance security operations.

“Additionally, the forum resolves to strengthen intelligence gathering by fostering a collaboration between our state security operatives, local security networks, and of course the federal enforcement authorities.

Regarding the South West Development Commission, “the forum commends the federal government and the National Assembly for establishing the South West Development Commission. And the forum collectively agreed to situate the headquarters of this commission when it finally gets signed in Ibadan.

On Oodua Investment Company, the forum received presentation and thereafter acknowledged efforts of Oodua Investment Company Ltd. to efficiently manage assets in the South West region, particularly over the last five years.

The forum also commends both the board and management of this company on the various ongoing developments, especially around the redevelopment of the premier hotel in Ibadan, and of course the proposed redevelopment of the Lagos Airport Hotel here in Lagos.

On food security, “the forum recognizes the need for food security. We encourage what we see as an ongoing collaborative effort among our South West states and implementing measures which is aimed at reducing economic inflation in the entire region.

We believe also that the forum discussion will express concern with activities of unscrupulous middlemen.

“We therefore took a view and agreed to establish what we call a Food Inflation Joint Monitoring Team, which will be able to foster inter-state collaboration and to mitigate food inflation. We also went further, jointly said individually logistics hope as a means of ensuring food security in each state, but also working collaboratively as a region together.

“Finally, regarding the Down Commission, the forum commends the Development Agenda of Western Nigeria. It’s called the Down Commission for its improved performance, especially over the last 12 months, and therefore encourages them to continue to work diligently with and for the interests of the Southwest, especially working well with the Forum of Commissioners of Agriculture, ensuring that they can develop other policy areas in infrastructure, in industrialization, and in all forms that can help integrate the collective efforts of individual states.

However, the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police, in collaboration with military and local vigilantes , neutralized three notorious armed robbers during a mid night operation, recovering weapons and other incriminating items.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command SP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The operation she said began with a distress call put across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dei-Dei ‘A’ Division on February 12, 2025, at 11:50 PM, reporting an ongoing violent robbery in Filin-Dabo village. Responding swiftly, the DPO alerted the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit. They coordinated with operatives from the 102 Battalion, Guards Brigade, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and local vigilante groups to mobilize to the scene.

Upon spotting the joint security team, the six-member gang attempted to flee into nearby bushes, launching an ambush on the operatives. However, the security personnel responded with superior firepower, engaging the criminals in a fierce exchange.

Despite their attempts to escape, the suspects were subdued. The suspect who sustained various degrees of bullet wounds were rushed to Kubwa General Hospital where three of them were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, while the other three sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

Recovered Items:

– One (1) AK-47 rifle (breech number defaced)

– Three (3) magazines

– Nineteen (19) live rounds of 7.62 ammunition

– Two (2) locally made pistols

– Two (2) knives

– One (1) taser

– One (1) mobile phone

– Assorted charms (suspected for fortification)

– Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp

The Commissioner of Police commended the joint forces for their swift and decisive action. He emphasized that this response sends a strong warning to criminals that crime will not be tolerated in the FCT. He also praised the residents of Filin-Dabo village for their cooperation in providing timely intelligence that aided the operation.

Furthermore, he urged the public to remain vigilant and emulate the proactive efforts of the Filin-Dabo community by promptly reporting suspicious activities. He reiterated that security is a collective responsibility and assured residents of the Command’s commitment to their safety.

For emergency assistance, please contact: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653

Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192