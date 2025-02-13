27.1 C
Lagos
February 14, 2025
Trending now

From a Shepherd girl to a Permanent Secretary -Keshinro

Hon. Chinda briefs journalists on crisis in PDP, State of the nation…

2025: A Year Of Consolidation- Information Minister Highlights Achievements Of President Tinubu’s…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 14, 2025

FG reaffirms commitment to combating malnutrition nationwide

Lagos Assembly decries abandonment of road projects, orders recall of contractor handling…

1949 Enugu coal miners’ massacre: Court adjourns 76yr old case to April…

Gov Mbah advocates peace among PDP members ahead of 2027 general election

Heirs Energies named Independent Company of the year at SAIPEC 2025 awards…

Customs destroy seized illicit drugs worth over N100bn in R/State

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon. Chinda briefs journalists on crisis in PDP, State of the nation at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo075

The Minority Leader, House of Representative, Hon. Kingsley  Chinda  briefing   Journalists on the Crisis in PDP and State of the Nation at the National Assembly in Abuja…  Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 15, 2024

Editor

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu mourns late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga

Peter Anayo

House of Reps inaugural meeting of committee at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO