Heirs Energies named Independent Company of the year at SAIPEC 2025 awards for setting standards on execution and industry excellence

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, has been awarded “Independent Company of the Year” at the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025. This recognition highlights Heirs Energies’ commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and production growth, reinforcing its position as a leader in Africa’s energy sector.

This award is a validation of Heirs Energies’ belief that Africa’s energy future will be defined by action, not just dialogue. Four years ago, the company took over OML 17 with a clear mission: to transform a brownfield asset into a model of efficiency and growth. Since then, Heirs Energies has doubled hydrocarbon production to over 60,000 barrels per day, reactivated more than 60 wells in record time, and increased terminal delivery rates from 3% to 90%, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. The company has also expanded domestic gas supply, fueling industries, power plants, and communities, solidifying its role in Nigeria’s energy security agenda.

Speaking on the award, Osayande Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, reaffirmed that this achievement serves as an impetus for more progress. He emphasized that challenges in the sector are not obstacles but opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and bold execution. He further reiterated the company’s commitment to optimizing production and ensuring that every molecule of energy contributes to Africa’s economic and industrial growth.

This milestone also reflects the strong partnerships Heirs Energies has built with regulators, JV partners, host communities, and government agencies. The company remains dedicated to sharing its expertise in brownfield engineering, contributing to the growth of the broader industry.

SAIPEC, hosted by PETAN (Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria) in collaboration with African and global partners, is Sub-Saharan Africa’s premier petroleum exhibition and conference, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors. The “Independent Company of the Year” award recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional operational efficiency, innovation, and impact in Africa’s energy development.

This recognition cements Heirs Energies’ position as a transformational force in the industry, driving production growth, operational excellence, sustainability, and energy sufficiency for Africa’s future.

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.