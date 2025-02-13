Gov Mbah advocates peace among PDP members ahead of 2027 general election

By Çosmas Chukwu

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah has advocated peace and unity among the members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South East in order to form a formidable front as a united, organized and epitomised party that is ready to reclaim its lost glory in future elections in Nigeria.

The governor made the appeal when he received in his office, the members of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, chaired by the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinilola who were at the government house on a courtesy visit to the governor.

The reconciliation committee was in Enugu as part of its move to find a lasting solution to the crisis bedeviling the party in the country.

While welcoming the committee to Enugu, a state according to him that carries the banner of PDP with so much pride in Nigeria, Dr Peter Mbah noted that no battle is won with a divided house, hence the need to reconcile the aggrieved members.

The governor maintained that the South East is the stronghold of the PDP, stating that those who have left the party did not willingly do so, but as a result of the internal crisis.

Earlier, the PDP National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinilola acknowledged that the disunity in the party was one of the reasons it lost the 2023 presidential election and other elections in the country.

Prince Oyinilola appealed to the aggrieved members of the party in the South East to sheathe their sword and embrace the idea behind the peace and reconciliation move for the good of the party.

He noted that Nigerians are tired of the sufferings orchestrated by the ruling party in the country, hence yearning for the return of the PDP.

Also, the PDP chairman in Enugu state, Dr Martin Chukwunwike said the committee’s reconciliation move would rejig the party’s ongoing efforts in the state to bring back disgruntled members.

He expressed optimism that with the evidential leadership style of governor Peter Mbah in the state, the party would soon witness unprecedented return of the members who decamped to other parties.