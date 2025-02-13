FUAHS, Enugu will provide leadership in Allied Health Sciences manpower training — Prof. Emaimo

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Vice Chancellor of the newly established Federal University of Allied Health Sciences Enugu, FUAHSE, Prof. John Emaimo has assured that the institution is ready to show leadership in the training of allied health manpower in Nigeria.

Prof. Emaimo gave the assurance on Wednesday, during a press conference on their forthcoming inaugural University’s Founders’ Day celebration– a day set aside to celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under whose administration Federal University of Allied Health Sciences Enugu became a reality.

The Vice-Chancellor recalled that President Tinubu on March 14 2024 approved the upgrade and conversion of the institution from a Diploma awarding Dental College, to self degree awarding University of Allied Health Sciences.

He stated that: “With the Presidential directive and approval for conversion of the former Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu to the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, a lot of rapid progress has taken place in the university which is chief reasons why we want to commence marking of the founders’ day celebration.

“The University has assembled a talented team of faculty and staff, who are passionate about teaching, research, and service. We welcome our inaugural class of FUAHSE students, who are eager to learn, grow, and make a difference in the world. We’ve established partnerships with leading healthcare organizations and research institutions, which will enable us to advance our mission and achieve our goals.

“The University is kicking off with 16 academic programmes that were diligently verified and approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The specialist courses are: Nursing Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Radiography, Social Work, Public Health, Dental Technology, Dental Therapy, Medical Rehabilitation Therapy (Physiotherapy), Prosthetics and Orthotics, Health Information Management, Healthcare Management, Biomedical Engineering, Human Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry and Microbiology.”

He further stated that “In response to the expected students’ population explosion, the university had since embarked on the expansion of its infrastructure by building over 1,000 capacity auditorium. A new block of Library and ICT has since been completed and packed into; while the gigantic administrative block is fast coming to completion. Some classroom blocks had also been completed even before the conversion into a university.”

Providing further details on the Founder’s day celebration, Prof. Emaimo noted that it will involve a road walk activity tagged ‘John Emaimo Walk for Life’, and a grand finale of the activities on Friday in the university campus, Trans-Ekulu Enugu.

“We are extending the compliment from the Visitor of the University, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Hon. Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate; The Hon. Minister for Education. Dr. Tunji Alausa; the Hon Minister of State for Health, Dr. Isiaq Salako.

“We expect other top government officials, our religious leaders, academic and traditional functionaries; parents and students of the university, and many more.

“We have abundant reasons why we decided to commence the celebration of the Founders’ day of FUAHSE, but top among them is the celebration of our transformation in 70 years of the foundation of a critical healthcare training institution that has produced the finest health experts, not only for Nigeria but in Ghana, the republic of Cameroon and some other African countries, who still keep us in their memories with nostalgia,” said Emaimo.

