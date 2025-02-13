From a Shepherd girl to a Permanent Secretary -Keshinro

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro has attributed her success to the Federal Government’s investment in her life from the grassroots level, saying that there are lot of potential at the grass root untapped due to limited access to quality education.

She made this known while receiving an honorary Leadership Peace Award of Excellence 2025 from the Coalition of Nigeria Women Forum For Peace and Good Governance recently in Abuja.

According to the statement signed by the Director, of Information Press and Public Relations, Chinwe Udouwem stated that Keshinro shared her success story of moving from a shepherd girl in the village to becoming a Permanent Secretary, whilst encouraging young girls never to underestimate their potential and not to allow the society, environment and situation to stop them from aspiring big.

“As a beneficiary of Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education, I was identified as a young talent, taken from my village and enrolled in capital school, then a prestigious institution for the wealthy-fully funded by the Government”

She expressed gratitude for Nigeria’s investment in her education, emphasizing that it was not in vain as she now has the opportunity to give back to the Nation.

She encouraged the organization to keep doing good work even at the grass root level as no potential must be allowed to waste and every child on the streets of Nigeria has potential.

The Permanent Secretary appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government for giving her the opportunity to also serve in the women’s ecosystem, while describing the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim fsi, as a passionate leader, dedicated to Women’s Empowerment.

Earlier, the National President of the Coalition of Nigeria Women Forum For Peace and Good Governance, Amb. Ruth Ishaku Bang stated that the Permanent Secretary is an exceptional leader, a compassionate public servant who embody humility, inclusivity and impactful governance.

Enumerating the outstanding achievements of the Permanent Secretary which called for the well-deserved honor, Bang said that Keshinro’s career as a distinguished consultant pediatrician and a dedicated public servant has touched countless lives both in the health sector and in governance.

“Before your deployment to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, your tenure as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs was marked by outstanding service and commitment to the national development”

“You played a key role in strengthening Intergovernmental collaboration and ensuring effective policy implementation across various sectors”

The National President opined that the implementation of the Performance Management System (PMS) and the unveiling of the Strategic Plan for 2024-2028 stand as testaments to Keshinro’s dedication to structured, impactful governance.

“Now as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, your leadership has been instrumental in advancing policies that promote gender equality, women’s rights and social inclusion”, Bang said.

The Coalition of Nigeria Women Forum For Peace and Good Governance is a dynamic organization committed to fostering peace, good governance and sustainable development in Nigeria.