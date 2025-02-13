26 C
FG moves to curb tanker accidents, says 121 deaths in five separate accidents is too much to bear

by Editor070

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is taking proactive measures to prevent tanker accidents in Nigeria.

At a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja, Authority Chief Executive Engr. Farouk Ahmed highlighted the alarming statistics: four accidents in 2022 resulted in seven fatalities and three injuries, while 2024 saw eleven incidents with 341 fatalities and 124 injuries. This year alone, five accidents have already occurred, claiming 121 lives and injuring 79 people.

Ahmed emphasized that these incidents are unnecessary and unacceptable, and the NMDPRA is committed to bringing the accident rate down to zero. To achieve this, the authority has implemented various measures, including:

Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operators (MISTDO): Training and retraining drivers, motor boys, and personnel involved in downstream operations.

Also, the installation of Anti-Spill Safety Valves: On all petroleum product tanker trucks to prevent spills. Safe-to-Load Initiatives: Ensuring that tankers are loaded safely to prevent accidents.

Colour Coding and Branding of Tank Trucks: To identify and track tankers, Spot Checks: this he said will be done by the FRSC to detect fatigued drivers and those under influence.

Public Enlightenment: Educating the public about the dangers of scooping volatile hydrocarbons at accident sites.

Representatives from Ministry of Works, NSCDC,ONSA,FRSC, NUPENG,DAPPMAN,MEMAN
NARTO, and NOA attended the meeting.

The NMDPRA is urging all stakeholders to comply strictly with these safety measures to prevent further accidents and loss of life.

