FG expresses concern over 400,000 stranded Nigerian refugees across countries

The Federal Government has expressed concern over 400,000 Nigerian refugees stranded in Cameroon, Niger and Chad, as plans are underway to repatriate them.

Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), stated this at the Technical Working Group meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ahmed noted that 3000 refugees were returned last week through the efforts of the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and the technical working group, saying that further repatriation plans are ongoing.

The NCFRMI boss said that the tripartite agreement had been reviewed and the necessary steps for continuation of the repatriation process were being considered.

He acknowledged the crucial role the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) played in the repatriation exercise, saying that discussions were ongoing to ensure the process continued smoothly.

Ahmed further said that the Technical Working Group was reviewing past actions and planning future steps, including seeking government and international partners’ support.

He said that the goal was to ensure that the repatriation exercise became a permanent process in the coming weeks.

The federal commissioner, however, underscored the need for governments’ support and the involvement of key stakeholders, particularly international partners.

“We have not less than 400,000 refugees across these zones – Cameroon, Niger and Chad. 3000 refugees were returned last week Sunday through the efforts of the governor of Borno.

“We have reviewed the processes here, and then we also try to look at what and what is required of us to do before the continuation of this repatriation.

“UNHCR is key in this direction because they are the third party in the repatriation exercise assigned through our agreements.

“We hope that in the next few weeks, this repatriation will commence and we will continue the exercise,” he said.

On her part, the UNHCR Deputy Representative, Bernadette Muteshi, expressed the UNHCR’s openness to discussing repatriation, deportation, and the welfare of internally displaced persons.

Muteshi noted that the aim of the Technical Working Group was to support the governments in ensuring the tripartite agreement was followed and adhered to.

“What will be different this time around is that we are leaning greatly on the governments’ responsible for leadership and ownership of the process.

“We are here to work along with both governments to ensure that the contents of the tripartite agreement are followed and adhered to.

“But honestly, it’s really about both governments taking leadership and ownership for their nationals in this particular exercise,” she said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2