FCT’s NUT, NULGE insist on N70,000 minimum wage, threaten indefinite strike

February 13, 2025
by Editor098

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

Primary school teachers and area council staff in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have resumed their suspended strike over the non-implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage by the six area council chairmen.

 

The strike, led by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), began on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

 

According to FCT NUT Chairman, Comrade Mohammed Shafa, the joint union resumed the strike after exhausting all internal diplomatic mechanisms, which failed to yield results.

 

Despite an agreement signed on December 9, 2024, to implement the new minimum wage by January 2025, the area council chairmen had reneged on their commitment.

 

Shafa expressed disappointment that all six area council chairmen had failed to implement the new minimum wage, leaving local government staff and primary school teachers behind. The union is demanding not only the ₦70,000 minimum wage but also:40% Peculiar Allowance: A special allowance for workers in the FCT

 

25% and 35% Salary Increments: A significant increase in salaries for workers, 35% Wage Award, A special award for workers in recognition of their hard work

 

The strike will continue indefinitely until the area council chairmen implement the wage increase. The joint union has resolved that all primary school teachers and area council staff will remain on strike until their demands are met.

 

“The joint union of the FCT NUT and the FCT NULGE has unanimously resolved that all primary school teachers and area council staff will remain on strike until their demands are met,” the union declared.

