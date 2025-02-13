FCTA reaffirms commitment to Cancer Prevention, Care

… Partners with National Task Force to eliminate Cervical Cancer

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to cancer prevention and care, with a focus on cervical cancer elimination.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, stated this in a press statement to commemorate 2025 World Cancer Day.

Fasawa said the Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has partnered with the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination to ensure a healthier future for FCT residents.

To achieve this, the FCTA has implemented several initiatives, including:Free HPV Vaccination For girls aged 9-14 to prevent cervical cancer, Pap Smear Screenings In all FCT hospitals to detect cervical cancer early.

Others include training of Healthcare Workers In cervical cancer detection using visual inspection method,Colposcopy Screening Services at Wuse District Hospital every Thursday, Chemotherapy Management at Asokoro District Hospital, and

Statewide Cancer Prevention Activities; In collaboration with the City Cancer Foundation.

These measures aim to curb the prevalence of cervical cancer in the FCT, which is a leading cause of death worldwide due to late detection and lack of access to good medical attention.

“This year’s theme, “United by Unique”, aligns with the FCT’s commitment to prioritising people-centered care.

“Some of FCTA’s initiatives against cancer include free HPV vaccination for girls aged nine – 14, pap smear screenings in all FCT hospitals, and training of primary healthcare workers in cervical cancer detection using visual inspection methods.

‘These holistic measures are designed to curb the prevalence of cervical cancer in the FCT,” she said.

The FCTA has also been selected as the first state for engagement by the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination due to its outstanding performance and commitment to healthcare initiatives.

“Recent data revealed that In 2022, there were approximately 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths globally, while Nigeria recorded an estimated 127,000 new cases and 79,000 deaths.

“Despite being preventable and treatable, late-stage diagnosis, limited treatment facilities, and lack of awareness continue to contribute to high mortality rates.”

Fasawe emphasised the need to combat stigma, misinformation, and delayed treatment, all of which contribute to preventable cancer deaths.

To address the challenge of cancer, the FCTA is working towards establishing fully equipped cancer centers to expand access to affordable cancer care, particularly in underserved areas.

