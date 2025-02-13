Ebonyi massacre : Ohanaeze’s Igboayaka arrest intended to help unravel persons behind attack on Ebonyi community—DC Coordinator

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

The Co-Ordinator, Ishielu North Development Centre, Ebonyi state, Mr Emmanuel Odanwu said the reason for arresting Ohaneze youth leader, Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka is to help the police to unravel the identities of the persons behind the attack of Nkalaha community where15 persons were killed and houses burnt.

He announced that they have geared up their security network around their environs to aviod a repeat occurrence, adding that normalcy is gradually returning now particularly in Amagu Nkalaha.

Odanwu also said that the security agents have been doing their best and are working round the clock to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the Development Centre among which is the ongoing investigation.

He therefore urged the people to remain steadfast and calm and allow them to unravel the identities of attackers and expressed confidence in the ability of the security agenncies to deliver.

“On the 31st day of January 2025, one Mr. Igboayaka issued a press statement that the people of Obeagu, Nkalaha and Egedegede should gear up their security network as there was an impending attack on them.

“Two days later, precisely on the 2nd of February 2025, being a Sunday, the people of Amagu village in Nkalaha community were attacked, and about 15 people were killed, and houses were burnt. It is safe to say that his prediction became a reality.

“While we were still in grief and trying to unravel what happened to us. The said Igboayaka also released another statement that he informed the Governor of Ebonyi state four days before the attack. We strongly believe that he knows a lot that needs to be shared with the security agencies.

“Therefore, on the 5th day of February 2025, I wrote a petition in my capacity as the Development Centre Coordinator calling on the police to please invite Mr Igboayaka to investigate the said statements as he may have valuable information as to what led to the mindless massacre of our people on the said 2nd of Febuary 2025.

“I took that responsibility because some other places he mentioned like Obeagu and Egedegede still fall under Ishielu North Development Centre and since his first prediction came to pass the people of our Development Centre are presently apprehensive and scared of the unknown considering the precision with which his prediction came to pass”, Odanwu stated.