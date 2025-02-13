27.1 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Customs destroy seized illicit drugs worth over N100bn in R/State

by Editor096

 

 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

 

 

The Nigerian Customs Service in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser on Wednesday destroyed about sixty containers containing banned products especially illicit drugs worth over one hundreds billion naira, illegally imported into the country.

 

The items which incepted at the Customs Area 2 Command, Onne Port, were destroyed and burnt at the Rivers State Waste Management (RIWAMA) dump site along the Port Harcourt Airport Road, in the state.

 

Assistant Controller General of Customs from the Enforcement,  Inspection and Investigation  Department of the Nigerian  Customs Service, Timi Bomodi, told newsmen that the destruction was a joint operation by a multi agency committee set up by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

 

Bomodi, who also serves as chairman of the committee for the  destruction of illegally imported  pharmaceuticals explained that, “A committee  that  was  set  up by the  National  Security  Adviser comprising all  other  regulatory  agencies.  It’s  a  multi -agency  committee and  it  is  a  national  assignment  that  covers  these  imports  from  across  the  country.

 

“And  so  we  are  here  today  to carry  out  the  main  objective  of  the  assignment,  which  is  the  destruction.  The  mandate  given  to  this  committee  was  to  identify,  isolate,  evacuate,  and  destroy pharmaceuticals  that  were  illegally  imported  into  this  country.

 

“Here  in  Port  Harcourt,  we  are  destroying about sixty pieces of 40 -foot containers with an estimated market value that runs into  hundreds of billions of Naira and,  as it is today, we are executing it  without fear of favour.

 

“This is sending a clear message to all those that are engaged in this kind of practice that they should desist”.

 

Continuing, Bomodi lamented the impact of the substances on both the well being and security of Nigerians.

 

He said, “As we know, these  pharmaceuticals pose a very  grave  danger, not only to the  health and well -being of Nigerians, but also to the security of  Nigerians.

 

“Because some of these substances have been identified  as a means of sustenance for criminals, kidnappers, bandits, and  so on and they’ve used these illegally imported pharmaceuticals  to facilitate their illicit conduct and behavior.

 

“These containers have been  arrested over time by both officers  of Nigerian customs service and  other agencies. We have the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the National Drug, Law Enforcement Agency, as you must know these  agencies work  together at the port to ensure that there are no  breaches in the security  architecture of the country  especially regards to imports.

 

“So it is a joint exercise and of  course the Office of the National  Security Adviser who is  coordinating this exercise to  ensure that we do a thorough job in regards to evacuation, isolation  and  destruction”.

 

The AGC disclosed that some arrests have been made, and warned against the importation of illegal pharmaceuticals.

 

He vowed that the committee will stop at nothing to bring anyone found wanting to book.

 

“There were arrests, there are still investigations going on, so I can’t  give  you a definite figure as to the total number of persons arrested. There are cases in court, some have been prosecuted. We have had condemnations on these items. Some of them have fictitious import documents, so you don’t have accurate information concerning the importer.

 

“But we are making all efforts  trying to see that all those that  are  involved, either directly or remotely, in this activity are brought  to  book.

 

“We ask them to cease and desist.  It is not the business that will be  profitable to them. And of course,  the long arm of the law will  definitely catch up with them. As  you’ve seen, no matter what  methods they decide to employ, no matter what  strategy they decide  to employ, because all agencies  are now working in synergy, there’s  definitely a brick wall they are  going to encounter and they will  not succeed and we’re telling them Just stop this business because  the waste of time the waste  of  everybody’s time, waste of money.

 

“And of course they are going to  pay the ultimate price for it, if they  are arrested”.

 

On his part, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu represented by Commodore Kelechi Ogbonna, while expressing satisfaction with the job done so far, explained that the goal of the exercise was to ensure the products do not get into society.

 

He said “The objectives  of  the  committee is to identify  the  locations  of  these substandard, fake  and illicit  pharmaceuticals,  as well  as narcotics, such as tramadol and codeine which serve as substances of abuse and also  enhancer for the perpetuation of such nefarious activities as  banditry and other terrorist activities.

 

“So, the committee swung into  action immediately and identified  Apapa Port, Tinkan Island Port.  Onne Port, Calabar Port as well as Lagos and Aminu Kano international Airport to have some of these items.

 

“The aim is for these items not to find their way in any means back to the society. So the NSA is emphatic that these items must be destroyed, because these items, if  allowed to get to the society, will  pose a  lot of health, security risk  to Nigerians, and in extension,  national security risk.

 

“The destruction started a few  weeks back from Lagos, phase  one of Lagos, of which over 70  containers were destroyed. Phase  two will continue subsequently  because Lagos has over a hundred containers of these items.

 

“Today we are beginning with the  destruction of the items here in  Port Harcourt. Right now we have over 60 containers. So, the idea is  to take these things out of the society so that Nigerians will be  healthier and also the physical  security will be enhanced.

 

“Yes, I am very satisfied because  the multi -agency approach with  the  NSA  adopted is to show all  government’s approach  towards curbing such illegalities.

 

“Additionally, the cooperation from  the Lagos State Government and  the people of Lagos State as well  as the River State Government has  indicated that all of society’s approach which is the mantra of  the Federal Government of Nigeria  towards curbing and fighting such  illegalities in the country” is best.

 

