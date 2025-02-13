COFFHA, paid hospital bills for some indigent patients at General Hospital Marina, Thanksgiving service at Our Saviour Church TBS in Lagos

The Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA), recently paid hospital bills for some indigent patients at the General Hospital Marina, Lagos.

The gesture tagged “Helping Hands Initiative” is in line with the association’s goal to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in the society.

COFFHA led by its President, Mrs Augustina Igbokwe alongside other executives and members visited the wards of the General Hospital in the company of Mrs Okunmuyiide Oluwakemi, the head of the hospital’s welfare unit.

The beneficiaries were excited and expressed gratitude to the association for paying their outstanding bills.

Mrs Igbokwe, in her remarks, said that there is no humanity when one is self-centred, citing the example of Jesus Christ in Luke Chapter 4 of the Holy Bible who came to set the captives free.

She further stated that aside paying the hospital bills, cash was given for the payment of drugs.

The president added that some other challenges of the patients that the organisation could solve were also met.

Also speaking, Chief Mrs Carol Ufere, the Co-founder of COFFHA and Chairman, Board of Trustees stated that in the 33 years of the association’s existence, humanitarian initiatives have been carried out to meet the needs of the society.

She highlighted some of the projects as— the renovation of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) ward B children’s ward; renovation of the women’s ward at Apapa Medical Centre and purchase of a 20kva generator for the ward; building and equipping the emergency unit of General Hospital, Isolo, Lagos; purchase of a dialysis machine at the General Hospital, Gbagada amongst others.

Lady Uche Obi, the associations publicity secretary noted that COFFHA is focused on helping the vulnerable women and youth.

She said that the association engages in empowering widows and organising periodic programmes to feed the hungry in society.

COFFHA held her annual thanksgiving service at Our Savior’s Church, Lagos Island to thank God for his blessings in 2024 and for crossing over to year 2025 with optimism, hope and the grace to do more for humanity.

The thanksgiving programme is held annually as a declaration of their belief in God as the giver of power to impact lives… Courtesy: CHINYERE IKEANYI.