Chevron Nigeria Limited reiterates commitment to socio-economic development of Delta State

UGO AMADI

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and CNL- NNPCL/CNL JV- has reiterated its commitment to the socio-economic development of communities neighbouring the areas of our operations and building mutually beneficial partnerships with the government and people of Delta State.

CNL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Jim Swartz disclosed this, on Tuesday February 11, 2025, when he led a CNL team to visit the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Francis Orohwedor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House Asaba, Delta State. On the CNL team were the Director, NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture, Segun Kuteyi, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Olusoga Oduselu, Area Manager PGPA Field Operations, Momodu Rilwanu and Senior Government Affairs Advisor, Abimbola Olujide.

Jim commended the existing cordial relationship between CNL and the government and people of Delta State and emphasized that CNL has significant footprints in Delta State with its operational hub in Escravos and an administrative/logistics support base in Warri.

He noted that CNL is proud of its proven track record of consistently honouring its tax obligations to Delta State adding that the State government has continued to acknowledge and applaud CNL’s performance as the largest taxpayer in the State. “This is in addition to demonstrating unwavering commitment to the economic development of Delta State through various empowerment, employment, and developmental activities across the state,” he stated.

CNL’s MD highlighted some of the social investments by the company in Delta State through its legacy Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) and other corporate responsibility programmes including the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND). He also highlighted areas of further collaboration with Delta State government for the company’s business growth and continuity.

Jim emphasized CNL’s strides in enhancing local content development and capacity building for community contractors through its various projects in the Niger Delta region particularly in Delta State. “Chevron has operated in Nigeria for over six decades and continues to make significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria,” he concluded.

The State Governor expressed delight over the partnership with CNL over the years and noted that the government will continue to ensure cordial relationship between the communities and the company.