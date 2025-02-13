Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu warns Nigerians against falling prey to scammers using her name on social media

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has called on members of the public to disregard any online requests for cash transfer to any account in her name or participation in empowerment schemes.

This notice became necessary after the minister discovered that some persons had floated programmes purportedly with her endorsement and established phoney bank accounts.

Specifically, it was discovered that some people had created fake social media accounts in her name, promoting empowerment schemes with mouth-watering offers. They range from trade exhibitions, agricultural grants to Nollywood events, among others.

Ostensibly, these platforms are designed to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

This development according to a release issued by the Special Assistant on Communication to Minister Magnus Eze was drawn to attention of the minister after several unwary Nigerians had lost their life savings to the scam.

“I have no hand in these social media platforms. Whoever is dealing with them is doing so at his/her own peril. My certified and active social media handles are: Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu (Facebook) and biancaodumegwuojukwu (Instagram), both with verifiable threads of long years of use and not just concocted. Please, beware.”

Recall that the Minister assumed office on November 4, 2024, and within this short period, some gullible Nigerians have fallen victim to the activities of fraudsters who are using her name for pecuniary reasons.

Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu does not transact official government business on social media platforms.

Explaining the nature of some of these scam messages trending on social media, the minister said: “The scammers will tell you about a Federal Ministry of Agriculture or World Bank intervention grant that entitles you to sums ranging from N1million to N50 million.

“They will ask you to contact a certain Dr Michael Gogo on 081 33565420 and pay some money into an account in order to access the funds.

“Many people have reached out to me regarding their interaction and unfortunate experiences on Facebook Messenger with these scammers including Nigerians in Diaspora. In fact, many Nigerians in the United States have been ripped off by these prowling fraudsters.

“I repeat, this is a scam. Please, ignore their communication promoting various fraudulent schemes in order not to fall victim to their criminal activities.”

The minister, therefore, urged any persons who need clarifications regarding any communication in the social media purported to have emanated from her office to contact the Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs on Communication and New Media via 08033223554 (WhatsApp) and email: majeze1969@gmail.com.

